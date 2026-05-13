Lakers Reportedly Target ‘True Lob Threats’ And Athletic Two-Way Wings To Pair With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are already shifting focus toward a massive offseason after their second-round playoff collapse against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following a 115-110 Game 4 loss and a brutal series sweep, the organization now faces major roster questions around LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and how to properly build around Luka Doncic long term.

According to Dan Woike and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers have already identified exactly what they need moving forward.

“There is a desire for better center play, true lob threats who mimic the skills of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II (with cleaner injury histories). There is a desire for true two-way defensive players, wings with athleticism and energy on the defensive end and a sweet shooting stroke on the offensive side of the ball.”

That approach makes complete sense around Doncic.

Luka thrives when paired with athletic rim-running centers who pressure defenses vertically. During the Dallas Mavericks’ 2024 NBA Finals run, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II became perfect complements because of their lob-catching ability, rebounding, and rim protection.

The Lakers tried to fill that role with Deandre Ayton, but his inconsistency became a major problem during the Thunder series. Ayton showed flashes offensively, but his defensive focus, rebounding effort, and overall motor were heavily criticized throughout the playoffs.

The future of Marcus Smart is also uncertain. Smart brought toughness and defense after arriving in Los Angeles, but injuries and inconsistency again became issues. If both Smart and Ayton leave, the Lakers suddenly have multiple rotation spots to fill around Luka.

Now the Lakers appear determined to find more reliable frontcourt help.

Gafford himself has surfaced in trade rumors multiple times over the past year. Lively remains highly valued in Dallas but continues battling durability concerns early in his career. Jarrett Allen is another possible target if the Cleveland Cavaliers decide to shake up their roster after another disappointing postseason run. Allen remains one of the NBA’s best rim protectors and pick-and-roll finishers, though his contract is significant.

Jalen Duren could become one of the more fascinating names to monitor. The young Detroit Pistons center is expected to command a large extension soon, but if negotiations become complicated, the Lakers would likely have interest immediately. Duren’s athleticism, rebounding, and defensive upside fit perfectly next to Doncic.

The wing situation matters equally as much.

Luka’s defensive weaknesses require long, athletic defenders around him, especially on the perimeter. The Lakers reportedly want wings capable of defending elite scorers while still spacing the floor offensively.

Andrew Wiggins could emerge as an option depending on his contract situation. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are viewed around the league as ideal modern two-way wings, though both would likely require aggressive trade packages from the New Orleans Pelicans.

There are also cheaper veteran options available. Matisse Thybulle remains one of basketball’s better perimeter defenders, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would bring championship experience and proven two-way reliability back to Los Angeles.

There are even bigger questions looming over the franchise. How much is Austin Reaves worth on his next extension after another strong playoff run? Can the Lakers realistically chase a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo after Milwaukee fully opened trade discussions? And what direction does the franchise choose if LeBron decides to continue playing, or if he decides to leave for another team?

One thing is already clear, though. The Lakers fully understand the blueprint around Luka Doncic. Athletic lob threats, defensive wings, rim protection, and floor spacing. Now they have to find the right pieces fast before another wasted postseason arrives.