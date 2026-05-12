Luka Doncic Reportedly Wants Lakers To Keep Austin Reaves Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic wants Austin Reaves to stay his teammate even if the franchise makes a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have entered the 2026 NBA offseason after being swept 4-0 in their second-round series against the OKC Thunder. Despite putting up a fight in a 115-110 Game 2 loss, the Lakers just didn’t have the talent to keep up with the reigning champions, especially with superstar guard Luka Doncic out with an injury.

The Lakers head into an interesting offseason with major decisions required on the futures of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura. While James’ free agency is important for its own reasons, the Lakers have to focus on re-signing Reaves after a career-high season with averages of 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

Reaves emerged as a star on his own and also proved to be a strong fit next to Doncic in the backcourt. The pair have also built a strong off-court relationship, which has led to Doncic sharing a clear directive with the Lakers front office regarding Reaves’ future.

According to Dan Woike and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Doncic wants the Lakers to retain Reaves at all costs, including in a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Dončić has made it clear to the Lakers that he would like to continue playing with Reaves, according to league sources. Beyond their close friendship, Dončić believes in Reaves as a long-term piece next to him. Multiple league sources said that belief was best illustrated when Dončić told people within the organization that he wouldn’t want Reaves included in any potential trade packages for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. Dončić, those sources say, would strongly prefer a team construction that includes him and Reaves alongside whatever star the Lakers could acquire.”

Let alone an Antetokounmpo trade, it seems the Lakers might have to pay a high price to retain Reaves in free agency. Woike and Amick also report that Reaves could command up to $40 million annually after he declines his $14.9 million player option to enter free agency in the summer.

“Rival executives predicted Reaves could command $40 million a season due to a combination of his play, his age, and, perhaps most importantly, a free-agent class completely devoid of players as productive as him in their prime. At present, the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, who both have needs at the guard position, are the only teams with the sort of salary-cap space available to meet that sort of financial mark.”

“Other teams that are known to have some interest in Reaves — like Utah and Atlanta, per league sources — would need to make roster moves to find the necessary space. League sources say winning will be a significant factor in Reaves’ thinking.”

With a potentially crowded market for Reaves and the fact that Doncic has been given assurances on the kind of players he’ll be surrounded with, mimicking the Dallas Mavericks squad he went to the 2024 NBA Finals with, it seems the Lakers will have to stick with Reaves as Doncic’s long-term backcourt partner.

The efficacy of a guard like Reaves alongside Doncic has been proven through his successful stints with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Jalen Brunson. A successful team with Doncic at the helm requires a guard like Reaves who will embrace being the No. 2 option while also being good enough to carry the offense.

Antetokounmpo would be a huge upgrade on multiple fronts, but Reaves presents a level of guaranteed production and familiarity that will make Doncic more comfortable. Doncic is also building a strong relationship with new Lakers owner Mark Walter, so it seems the Lakers will have to exhaust all alternatives in their pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

The Lakers have access to three first-round picks, one second-round pick, some pick swaps, and a few young players with value. Without Reaves, it seems impossible that the Lakers could convince the Bucks to send them Antetokounmpo for such a package.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. LeBron James Addresses His Future After Los Angeles Lakers Get Swept By OKC Thunder
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