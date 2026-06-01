Jeremy Sochan Will Receive NBA Championship Ring Whether Spurs or Knicks Win Finals

Jeremy Sochan played for both Finals teams this season, creating one of the NBA's rarest scenarios.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Jeremy Sochan #20 of the New York Knicks at Ball Arena on March 6, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Jeremy Sochan is officially guaranteed to become an NBA champion in 2026. The New York Knicks forward finds himself in one of the most unique situations in NBA history, entering the Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. No matter which team wins the championship, Sochan is expected to receive a championship ring.

That is because he played for both organizations during the 2025-26 season.

Sochan began the year with the Spurs, appearing in 28 games before being waived in February. He averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 25.7% from three-point range. After leaving San Antonio, he signed with the Knicks and appeared in 16 regular-season games, averaging 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting an efficient 56.7% from the field.

While his role diminished this season, Sochan had been an important part of the Spurs organization before that. The ninth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft started 149 games during his first three-plus seasons in San Antonio and averaged double-digit scoring in each of his first three years. Last season alone, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 53.5% from the field.

Now he finds himself in a remarkable position.

If the Knicks win the championship, Sochan will naturally receive a ring as an active member of New York’s roster. If the Spurs win, NBA tradition suggests San Antonio would still award him a championship ring because of his contributions during the regular season before being waived.

This scenario is extremely rare.

In fact, Sochan is only the fourth known player in NBA history to find himself on both Finals rosters during the same season.

The first was Anderson Varejao in 2016. Varejao began the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before eventually landing with the Golden State Warriors. When those two teams met in the Finals, he was guaranteed a ring regardless of the outcome.

The second was Dion Waiters in 2020. Waiters spent time with both the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers during the season, putting him in the same unusual situation.

The third was Torrey Craig in 2021. Craig played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns before they met in the championship series.

Now Sochan joins that exclusive club.

Interestingly, Craig later revealed he declined the championship ring offered by Milwaukee after the Bucks defeated his Suns in the Finals. Whether Sochan would make a similar decision if San Antonio defeats New York remains unknown.

What is clear is that Sochan has already secured one achievement before Game 1 tips off. The 23-year-old forward will leave the 2026 season as an NBA champion.

The only remaining question is which jersey he will be wearing when the confetti falls. Given that he currently plays for New York and has publicly embraced the city since arriving, there is little doubt which outcome he would prefer.

Ultimately, Sochan is guaranteed a championship ring because of Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs’ run to the Finals.

Despite no longer being in San Antonio, Sochan still maintains a close relationship with his former teammates and recently shared insight on how teams can slow down Wembanyama. Sochan said opponents need to be physical with the Spurs superstar and force him to constantly run up and down the floor.

Either way, Sochan has already accomplished something no other player in the Finals can claim. His championship ring is already waiting.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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