Celtics Could Land Trey Murphy If Pelicans Trade Him, Predicts Bill Simmons

With the offseason underway for a majority of the teams around the league, front offices are hard at work planning ways to improve. Among the several players that are expected to be on the trade block, Bill Simmons views New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III as an interesting option for the Boston Celtics.

Trey Murphy III has generated considerable attention as a trade target over the last few weeks. While noting how the Oklahoma City Thunder may be interested in trading for Murphy on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons predicted that the Celtics could be among the teams that could wind up landing the Pelicans’ swingman this summer.

“We assume he’s probably going to get traded over the next three weeks. I think Boston is a possibility. We thought whoever lost this matchup (Spurs and Thunder) is a possibility. You have two to three weeks to trade for someone like that,” Simmons shared. “I have to trade for him [Murphy] before somebody else does, like the Celtics.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their postseason run come to an end after losing in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. While this sends them into the offseason with many questions about their roster, Bill Simmons initially floated the idea of OKC pursuing a player like Trey Murphy III to upgrade their wing depth, also as a means of shedding some salary via trade.

While this was noteworthy, it was evident that Simmons viewed the Celtics as a legitimate landing spot for the Pelicans forward this summer. Given that Boston will also be looking to make some upgrades this summer, there is good reason to believe this could be a viable course of action.

How Can The Celtics Acquire Trey Murphy III?

The Boston Celtics underwent a massive roster overhaul during last year’s offseason, primarily to compensate for Jayson Tatum‘s injury and the steep luxury tax bill they would have faced if they remained above the salary cap.

Despite this, the Celtics were impressive, ending the regular season with a 56-26 record. Although their playoff run ended early, the front office has undoubtedly seen that this core is capable of making another title push. Hence, investing in another talented young wing like Trey Murphy III may not be out of the question.

Acquiring Murphy may be slightly challenging simply because the Pelicans view him as a key member of their rebuilding core. But with a convincing offer, Boston could pry him away.

According to previous reports, the Pelicans have demanded at least three first-round picks for Murphy, which may be too steep for Boston. To counter this, the Celtics could package Nikola Vucevic (sign-and-trade), Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh, the No. 27 pick this year, and a 2031 first-round pick.

Vucevic’s addition could be favorable for the Pelicans as it provides the team with a solid veteran backup for Derik Queen. To compensate for Trey Murphy III’s two-way upside, the Celtics would be sending a sharpshooter in Sam Hauser ($10.8 million) and an elite point-of-attack defender in Jordan Walsh ($2.4 million), who can also guard multiple positions.

To make this package more appealing, Boston would also send its first-round pick this year and a future first-rounder, giving the Pelicans the draft capital they need.

In theory, this deal works for both teams, as it also helps the Celtics clear enough cap space to absorb Murphy’s $27 million salary. While the Celtics stand to benefit from Murphy’s averages of 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game from the 2025-26 season, the Pelicans may want more for the forward.

Realistically, if the Pelicans are more ambitious, they could demand Derrick White ($30.3 million) and a first-round pick for Trey Murphy III, a package the Celtics are likely to reject. However, if Boston is willing to include Payton Pritchard in trade discussions, there may be some room for further negotiation.