Pelicans Demand Three First-Round Picks For Trey Murphy II And Two For Herb Jones

The New Orleans Pelicans are sending a clear message to the rest of the league ahead of the trade deadline: if teams want their best wings, they are going to have to pay an elite price. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, New Orleans has set a massive asking price for both Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

“There are several teams around the league interested in both Murphy and Jones despite the Pelicans continuing to signal that they don’t want to trade either player. Still, league executives insist this is due to the Pelicans not receiving enough value and the asking price they have set for both players: two first-round picks for Jones and three first-round picks for Murphy, plus additional assets in the form of young talent.”

“Whether the Pelicans stand firm on their asking price is a key question we won’t know the answer to until the trade deadline.”

From the Pelicans’ perspective, the stance makes sense. Murphy is in the middle of a true breakout season. He is averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals, while shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.6% from three. At 6-foot-9 with elite shooting gravity and improving on-ball defense, Murphy has grown into one of the league’s most valuable modern wings.

Contractually, he is just as attractive. Murphy is in the first year of a four-year, $112 million extension, earning $25 million this season. For a contender, that combination of age, production, and cost is rare. From the Pelicans’ viewpoint, three first-round picks are the price of moving a player who fits almost every playoff system.

Jones presents a different case. His counting stats are down at 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, and his shooting has dipped to 39.4% overall and 33.3% from three. But Jones’ value has never been about scoring. He remains one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, capable of guarding one through four and anchoring a switching defense.

Jones is also on a favorable contract. He makes $13.9 million this season and has one year left before his three-year, $67 million extension begins in 2027. For teams chasing a title, that deal is extremely manageable, which is why New Orleans believes two first-round picks are fair value even in a down year.

Context matters here. The Pelicans are 9–32, the worst team in the Western Conference, and face a complicated draft future. They do not control their 2026 first-round pick, as the Atlanta Hawks own swap rights. That pick has real lottery upside with a guaranteed top-six pick, making asset collection critical.

This is why the New Orleans Pelicans are holding the line. If they are going to move cornerstone wings during a lost season, the return must reset the franchise’s long-term outlook. Anything less than a pick-heavy haul defeats the purpose.

Around the league, there is skepticism that teams will meet those demands before the deadline. Three first-round picks for Murphy and two for Jones is steep, especially with many contenders already asset-strapped. Still, executives expect calls to keep coming, particularly as teams miss out on other targets.

Whether the Pelicans stand firm or soften their stance remains the deadline’s biggest question. For now, the message is unmistakable. If you want New Orleans’ wings, bring picks. Lots of them.