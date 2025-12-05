4 Pelicans Players Who Could Hit Trade Block This Month

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a monumentally poor start to the 2025-26 season. With a 3-20 record, including a five-game losing streak, the Pelicans currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

The Pelicans’ position to start the season is jarring to say the least, but not unexpected. Although they feature some talented young players on their roster, including stars such as Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray, they have been battered by injury, leaving the team in a vulnerable position.

Although it is still early in the campaign, New Orleans faces some tough decisions. While they could continue on this path in hopes of competing for a lottery pick, they could also consider blowing things up to begin their rebuild. Either way, it would appear that a trade is on the horizon.

Keeping this in mind, we look at four Pelicans players who could find themselves on the trade block this month.

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson is likely to be the first name on the trade block for the franchise. Although the team has shown immense faith in the forward and his talent, his constant unavailability due to recurring injuries raises doubts about his reliability as a franchise player.

Williamson displayed a lot of promise at the start of the new campaign. Having lost a significant amount of weight, it appeared as if the forward would be at his best heading into the season.

Although he started strong, he was eventually plagued by injuries yet again. Having recently sustained another lower-body injury, Williamson is expected to miss more time.

For the 2025-26 season, Williamson is averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Given that he could garner interest from teams in the trade market, parting with him could be the best course of action for the franchise.

Herb Jones

Another key rotation player who could find himself on the trade block this month is Herb Jones. The talented two-way wing showed a lot of promise as a defensive stopper early in his career. Unfortunately, with injuries piling up, it appears that the forward has fallen out of form yet again.

For the 2025-26 season, Herb Jones is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 39.0% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range.

The 27-year-old hasn’t looked like his former self since returning from injury. Now being sidelined with another calf injury, it would seem that Jones is likely to miss more time.

With teams such as the Warriors and the Lakers showing an interest in him, the Pelicans could see merit in facilitating a trade for him. However, depending on the direction they decide on, it would also be in their best interest to maximize their returns instead.

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray may be one of the most unfortunate players in recent years. Having been sidelined for an extended period after sustaining an Achilles injury, the former All-Star has struggled to establish himself as a key rotation piece. Although he could be valuable once he returns to the court, given the Pelicans’ current position, they may not have the luxury of time.

Murray is currently one of New Orleans’ most expensive contracts. Given his cap hit of $30.3 million this year, and with three years left on his deal, the Pelicans may have a hard time finding takers. However, given what he is capable of doing when healthy, some teams may be willing to take a risk.

For his career, Murray averages 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Although he hasn’t played since last season, reports indicate that the guard could return sometime in the New Year.

Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III may be the most surprising (and most unlikely) addition to this list; however, there is a good reason for it. At the moment, Murphy is one of the Pelicans’ best trade assets. Despite his injury history, the forward has shown tremendous potential as a star-caliber player.

While boasting impressive two-way skills, Murphy has shown tangible growth since last season, averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on 46.2% shooting from the field and 36.6% from three-point range.

In terms of reliability, he has been among the most consistent players on the team, having made 21 appearances this season. Behind Williamson, Murphy is the Pelicans’ best scorer. Overall, he appears to be their best player.

Teams such as the Lakers, the Warriors, and the Spurs have been linked to Murphy over the past year. Should the Pelicans decide to blow it all up and start fresh, trading the forward could help New Orleans gain significant returns.

Are The Pelicans Headed For A Rebuild?

While it can be said that it is still early in the season and there is enough time to turn things around, this may not be the case for the New Orleans Pelicans. Given this team’s history with injuries, along with the recent change in the coaching staff, it is hard to see how the franchise can return to winning ways at this stage.

The Pelicans still have some talented players in the mix, with the likes of Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen forming the young core. By building around the young players, along with a handful of players from the current core, the Pelicans may derive more benefit from embracing a rebuild.