Dangerous Trade Idea For The Boston Celtics To Acquire Ja Morant When Trade Value Is Historically Low

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most impressive teams in the league to start the 2025-26 season. Despite facing adversity, the Celtics are currently the third-seeded team in the Eastern Conference.

Boasting an 18-11 record following their latest win over the Indiana Pacers, Boston has been dominant. Having extended their winning streak to three games, they also appear to be in tremendous form at the moment.

With a lot of momentum behind them, against all odds, the Celtics look poised to not only secure a playoff berth but also gain homecourt advantage. While remarkable, concerns still linger.

Considering that it is only two months into the regular season, it may be too optimistic to make assumptions like this. But when factoring in how dependent Boston has been on players such as Jaylen Brown and Derrick White to lead the team, it feels like a simple injury could derail their entire season.

Despite their noteworthy roster depth, the Celtics need another significant contributor. On this note, Boston may have a chance to land a superstar at a highly discounted price. Here’s the potential trade scenario:

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, Xavier Tillman, 2027 first-round pick, 2031 second-round pick (UTA swap rights)

Why Would The Grizzlies Do This Deal?

For the Memphis Grizzlies, trading Ja Morant doesn’t seem to be an issue. Given the superstar’s inconsistencies and the off-court scandals that follow him, the Grizzlies would be willing to part with him.

The only condition Memphis has with trading Morant is that it intends to stay competitive. Thus, acquiring two draft picks, Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, and Xavier Tillman, may prove to be sufficient.

Simons has been playing a crucial role off the bench for the Celtics this season. In the process of providing a scoring boost with the second unit, the young guard has established himself as a valuable roster piece.

This season, Simons is averaging 13.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 36.9% from three-point range. On the Grizzlies, he may earn a larger role, since he is effectively replacing Morant in the rotation. However, if the team opts to play him off the bench, Memphis’ depth would receive a major upgrade.

Hauser and Tillman also serve to strengthen Memphis’ overall depth in this case.

Hauser has positioned himself as a lethal three-point shooter, specializing in catch-and-shoot threes. Considering that the Grizzlies already feature Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in their lineup, adjusting for Hauser doesn’t become an issue.

With averages of 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on 35.7% shooting from beyond the arc, he could contribute to the team’s scoring efforts.

At the moment, Tillman’s addition would serve a greater purpose. Memphis’ big man rotation took a hit recently as Brandon Clarke sustained another injury. Tillman’s addition addresses the need for a serviceable big man.

Given his experience of playing in Memphis, the big man may find it easy to adapt to his role. With averages of 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this season, however, the Grizzlies may wish to see more production from him.

Why Would The Celtics Do This Trade?

For the Celtics, this trade is all about bringing in reinforcements. With Jayson Tatum sidelined, Boston needs another player who can shoulder the offensive workload with Jaylen Brown. To do this, Ja Morant could be a great pickup.

Although Morant has struggled with consistency this season, he has proven his ability to contribute. So, even though this season’s averages of 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game don’t stand out much, there is reason to believe that he could be an asset.

On the Celtics, Morant’s role would primarily be that of a facilitator and a scorer. Given Boston’s reliance on perimeter shooting, the two-time All-Star would have enough avenues to make kick-out passes after defenders collapse on him.

By the same token, he may enjoy more opportunities to attack downhill as Boston’s shooters draw defenders outside the painted area. In theory, the fit is almost symbiotic.

With Morant and Brown anchoring the offense, the Celtics may become a more formidable unit. Should the duo develop chemistry heading into the playoffs, once Tatum returns, Boston could be a real threat to contend for the title.

How Is This Deal Dangerous For The Celtics?

Every deal comes with its own risks. In this scenario, the risk for the Celtics is Ja Morant himself.

Boston, under Joe Mazzulla, has established a culture that emphasizes discipline and sheer grit. Given that this has yielded positive results, the team has effectively adopted Mazzulla’s philosophy as its identity.

Because of how deeply rooted this aspect is, adding a character like Morant could risk disturbing the status quo and the balance of the team.

Morant is notoriously known for his antics. While this was positively received in Memphis, primarily due to his impact on the floor and the team’s success, it may not be the same in Boston, or any other team, for that matter.

Ja Morant remains an extremely gifted player. However, the challenges of acquiring him also have to do with him as an individual outside the basketball court. On that note, Boston may be hesitant to do such a deal.