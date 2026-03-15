Knicks vs. Warriors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Knicks host the Warriors at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Knicks enter at 43-25, third in the East, and 23-9 at home, while the Warriors are 32-34, ninth in the West, and 13-19 on the road.

The Knicks are coming off a 101-92 win over the Pacers, while the Warriors lost 127-117 to the Timberwolves on Friday. The season series is 1-0 for the Warriors after a 126-113 win in January.

Jalen Brunson remains the engine for the Knicks, averaging 26.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from three. Karl-Anthony Towns has given the Knicks a huge frontcourt scoring and rebounding base with 20.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 49.3% shooting and 37.0% from three.

For the Warriors, Brandin Podziemski is one of the few stable healthy pieces left, averaging 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 44.8% shooting and 37.2% from three. Gui Santos has also carved out a real rotation role with 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 49.7% from the field.

That is the tension in this matchup: the Knicks have the better team profile and the healthier stars, but the Warriors still have enough passing and movement to make this uncomfortable if the game gets loose.

Injury Report

Knicks

Miles McBride: Out (pelvic core muscle surgery)

Pacome Dadiet: Questionable (G League – On Assignment)

Josh Hart: Questionable (left knee soreness)

Ariel Hukporti: Questionable (G League – On Assignment)

Trey Jemison III: Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Dillon Jones: Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Tyler Kolek: Questionable (G League – On Assignment)

Kevin McCullar Jr.: Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Jeremy Sochan: Questionable (illness)

Warriors

Stephen Curry: Out (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Jimmy Butler III: Out (right ACL surgery)

Draymond Green: Out (left low back injury management)

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (general illness management)

Moses Moody: Out (right wrist sprain)

Al Horford: Out (right soleus strain)

De’Anthony Melton: Out (left knee injury management)

Seth Curry: Out (left adductor strain)

Quinten Post: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

The clearest edge is the overall team quality. The Knicks own a 119.3 offensive rating, which ranks third in the league, a 112.9 defensive rating, which ranks sixth, and a plus-6.4 net rating, which ranks fifth. The Warriors are much closer to the middle of the pack at 115.3 in offensive rating, 114.5 in defensive rating and a plus-0.8 net rating. That is not a tiny gap. It is the difference between a contender profile and a play-in profile.

The Knicks also have more ways to control the game offensively. They are shooting 37.3% from three, fourth in the league, while averaging 27.6 assists and 46.1 rebounds per game. That matters in this matchup because Brunson can bend the first line, Towns can pull a big away from the rim, and the supporting cast can still keep possessions alive if the first action gets blown up. The Warriors still move the ball, but the Knicks have the cleaner mix of efficiency, size and shot-making.

The injury context makes the matchup even harder on the Warriors. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, and Moses Moody, are all out on the report, and that strips away an enormous amount of creation, shooting gravity and defensive organization. Against a Knicks team that is already top six on both ends by efficiency, that is a brutal setup. Brunson and Towns do not have to win this game. They just have to keep it clean.

There is also a simple game-environment edge here. The Knicks are 23-9 at home, and they just held the Pacers to 92 points in their last outing. The Warriors, meanwhile, are 13-19 on the road and already walking into this game with a thinner rotation than usual. Over 48 minutes, the healthier team with the better defense, better rebounding base and better home profile should have the steadier floor.

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

The Warriors’ best argument starts with pace and passing. They average 29.2 assists per game, which is one of the best marks in the league, and they play faster than the Knicks, at a 99.37 pace compared with 97.60. That matters because the Warriors are not built to win this with pure half-court talent right now. Their path is to make the game move, force extra rotations and create enough quick-hitting offense before the Knicks can set their defense.

There is also still a math angle here. The Warriors are making 16.3 threes per game on 45.5 attempts, even while shooting a modest 35.8% from deep. That kind of volume can change a game in a hurry, especially against a defense that will naturally want to load up on movement actions with so many main creators out. If Podziemski gets downhill and the ball starts flying side to side, the Warriors can flatten the talent gap for stretches.

And while the Knicks are the better team, they are not untouchable. Josh Hart is questionable, Miles McBride is out, and the guard depth is not as firm if Hart cannot go. If the Warriors can push the tempo, force the Knicks’ role players to make quick decisions, and turn this into a game where the supporting cast has to beat them from possession to possession, that is their opening.

X-Factors

OG Anunoby is a huge swing piece for the Knicks because he gives them exactly the kind of two-way wing pressure this matchup demands. He is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.3% from three. If Anunoby can blow up actions at the point of attack, sit on Podziemski’s driving lanes and still punish help with catch-and-shoot threes, the Knicks become much harder to speed up.

Mikal Bridges matters because he keeps the Knicks from becoming too Brunson-dependent. Bridges is averaging 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 49.0% shooting and 37.6% from three. In a game where the Warriors will try to win with movement, Bridges’ value as a connector, secondary creator and long defender can quietly tilt everything.

Will Richard is the kind of Warriors role player who could matter more than his name value suggests in a game like this. He is averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 47.0% from the field and 33.9% from three. With so many bigger names out, the Warriors need Richard to defend without fouling, hit enough open shots to stay on the floor, and give them one more live body on the wing who can keep the offense from stalling.

Pat Spencer is the other Warriors x-factor because he gives them a bit of ball-handling structure in a thinned-out backcourt. He is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 49 games this season. The Warriors do not need him to dominate. They need him to settle second-unit possessions, make quick reads and keep the ball moving so the game does not die into bad isolations. If Spencer gives them competent minutes, they have a better chance to hang around into the fourth.

Prediction

The Warriors still have enough system offense to make this annoying for a while, especially if Podziemski is sharp early and the role players hit enough threes to keep the floor open. But the bigger read still points clearly toward the Knicks. They have the better record, the better home mark, the better offense, the better defense, and the better net rating, and the Warriors are coming in without too much of their usual core. That is too much to overcome on the road against a team with this kind of two-way base.

Prediction: Knicks 117, Warriors 105