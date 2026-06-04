Shaquille O’Neal Criticizes Victor Wembanyama For Shooting 6-For-21 And Attempting 10 Threes

Shaquille O'Neal believes Victor Wembanyama must make major adjustments after an inefficient Game 1 performance against New Yor

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama finished Game 1 of the NBA Finals with a stat line most players would gladly accept. The San Antonio Spurs superstar posted 26 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, and one steal against the New York Knicks.

Yet after the Spurs’ 105-95 loss, one Hall of Famer wasn’t impressed. Speaking on Inside The NBA, Shaquille O’Neal delivered a blunt assessment of Wembanyama’s performance and challenged the young star to make major adjustments heading into Game 2.

“You’ve got to do a better job of making adjustments. Yeah, San Antonio definitely has to. Coach said we’ve got to get Victor the ball a little bit more inside. And for Victor, he’s got to play better. The way he played, 6-for-21 is not going to get it done. Ten threes is not going to get it done. You have to make some mental adjustments and say, ‘We cannot lose Game 2.'”

While Wembanyama’s final numbers looked impressive, the efficiency told a different story. The 22-year-old shot just 6-of-21 from the field and 2-of-9 from three-point range while committing six turnovers. He also experienced one of the strangest stretches of the game, hitting the side of the backboard on a layup attempt before later hitting the top of the backboard on a three-point attempt within the span of 12 seconds.

New York’s defense deserves plenty of credit. Karl-Anthony Towns emerged as the surprise defensive hero of Game 1. According to matchup data, Wembanyama shot just 2-of-12 when guarded directly by Towns. The Knicks consistently used physicality, help defense, and aggressive ball pressure to push Wembanyama away from his preferred spots.

That strategy appeared to frustrate him throughout the night. Even though Wembanyama scored 26 points, many of those came from the free-throw line, where he went 12-of-13. From the field, it was one of his least efficient performances of the postseason.

The timing of those comments is notable.

Before reaching the Finals, Wembanyama led San Antonio through a grueling playoff run. The Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in five games, the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games, and then survived a seven-game war against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For the playoffs, Wembanyama is still averaging 23.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.4 blocks while shooting 49.8% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range. Those numbers are historic for a player making his first Finals appearance.

Still, Shaq’s criticism reflects what many observers saw in Game 1. The Spurs relied too heavily on perimeter shots from their biggest star. Wembanyama attempted nine threes and only six field goals inside the arc. That is exactly what the Knicks wanted.

If San Antonio hopes to even the series before heading to Madison Square Garden, Shaq believes the formula is simple. Get Wembanyama closer to the basket, force New York’s defense to react, and avoid settling for difficult jumpers.

Otherwise, the Spurs could find themselves heading to New York down 0-2.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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