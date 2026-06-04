Mike Brown Praises Rick Brunson For Calming Knicks During Referee Complaints

As the heavily favored team going into the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks delivered with a spectacular 105-95 win in Game 1. While taking a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals is impressive, the victory was far from easy for Mike Brown‘s team.

Game 1 was a challenging affair for New York. From injury scares involving Jalen Brunson to heated interactions with officials, the Knicks were forced to dig deep and find the resolve to win. To that note, when addressing the Knicks’ victory, Mike Brown gave credit to assistant coach Rick Brunson for ensuring the team remained calm when complaints with officials were getting out of hand.

Brown shed light on Brunson’s influence on the team during his postgame media availability, stating:

“The officials did a good job. They’re calling what they see. I always like to say hello to them first, but I jumped the ball right away… I didn’t do a good job of keeping my mind present in the game, and neither did our players. We were all b–ching too much at the officials. And Rick Brunson was great.”

“He told me to shut the hell up, and he told the rest of the team to be quiet and leave the officials alone. It was great of him because we were all kind of losing our minds. I did it. The rest of our guys did it. And it helped us put our energy elsewhere, especially in the second half.”

Matters certainly escalated between the Knicks and the officials, as New York was called for 12 fouls in the first half itself. Even Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson was visibly frustrated with Scott Foster after an apparent no-call midway through the second quarter.

Jalen Brunson is HEATED and got in Scott Foster’s face 😳 pic.twitter.com/Y8iwCcz6K0 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) June 4, 2026

With the Knicks being penalized for every little error, the frustration seemed justified. However, Rick Brunson’s calming influence was critical in helping New York redirect its effort toward winning. Once the second half rolled around, the Knicks looked like a completely different team.

After struggling to get going on offense in the first, the Knicks’ shots started falling more consistently in the second half, as they opened the third quarter by outscoring the Spurs 28-21. With Karl-Anthony Towns also taking the battle to Victor Wembanyama on both ends of the floor, the Knicks took advantage of Wembanyama’s fatigue in the final frame, scoring 29 points to erase a double-digit deficit.

While speaking with the media, Mike Brown summarized the victory by highlighting the team’s effectiveness in transition and their success in securing second-chance points. However, after praising his players, Brown had to give special credit to Jalen Brunson (30 PTS, 3 REB, 12-31 FG), who delivered another clutch performance to secure the victory.

“He did what MVP candidates are supposed to do. He carried us home,” Brown shared. “We put the ball in his hands, and he got it done for us down the stretch.”

The combined brilliance of Brunson and Towns, paired with vital contributions from role players, proved essential in cementing a 1-0 lead for the Knicks. However, given the Spurs’ reputation for making adjustments on the fly, the Knicks will do well to remain alert going into Game 2 on Friday, June 5.