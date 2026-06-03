NBA Media Picks Favorites In Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Featuring Kevin Garnett, Bill Simmons & More

The 2026 NBA Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs is set to begin with Game 1 on Wednesday, June 3, in San Antonio. With the Knicks-Spurs showdown emerging as a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, fans and media personalities alike are hyped for the event.

The road to the NBA Finals has been significantly different for both teams. The Knicks steamrolled past every opponent they faced, logging an impressive 12-2 record in the East. In comparison, the Spurs faced several challenges, scratching and clawing their way to a 12-6 record to emerge from the West.

Needless to say, each team’s journey brought them to the same place, but when asked who is considered the favorite in this matchup, many shared different takes. On that note, we explore some of the opinions shared by NBA media figures.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst commented:

“There’s a collection of old heads I talk to, and they’re like, ‘Hey, how come the Thunder were favored in Game 7? They were missing two of their best players. And how come the Spurs are like heavy favorites? This is a pick ’em series.”

“People think the Knicks are really good. The Spurs have played four more games than the Knicks, and that’s going to matter at some point. Nobody is saying any type of great stuff about Wembanyama or great stuff about the Spurs. Just the folks that I’ve talked to in the league more and more in recent days are saying they think this is closer to a pick ’em than the Spurs being heavy favorites. I’m just here to report it. I just want to watch and see how it plays out.”

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons reluctantly announced his pick in the Knicks-Spurs series, stating:

“I’ll do Spurs in six. I don’t feel great about it. All due respect to the Knicks. They do check my ‘Nobody believes in us.’ But the Robinson thing worries me… I just think it’s a bad matchup. So, the way for the Knicks to beat them, obviously, is to hope Wemby wears down. Hope the Spurs’ three-point shooting isn’t there. Hope the crowd is going to come through in your home games. And then just get the awesome OG/Bridges combo.”

“I see the path for it. I just think this is like a generational thing now, and I’m not going against it. The whole year, I was like, ‘The Spurs, are they the ’90 Bulls or the ’91 Bulls?’ I think they’re telling us they’re the ’91 Bulls.”

Former NBA champion Kevin Garnett aggressively slammed the Spurs’ chances, saying:

“Can the boy [Victor Wembanyama] play in the pressure cooker? Can he come to Madison Square and play? And ain’t no going to play no chess and going to Carbone and think you gonna be in the streets of New York.”

“Nah, you’re going to be in that hotel room. Ain’t no going out. You don’t want to be in this storm. You don’t want to be in this next storm. F–k you talking about? Knicks gon’ bone these [guys]. You ready, Spur? You ready, Spur?”

Despite Kevin Garnett’s conversation with Victor Wembanyama in the summer, it is clear that the former NBA champion showed no love for the Spurs’ big man.

NBA analyst Skip Bayless also picked the Knicks to win it all this year, stating:

“Allow me to tell you why it’s about to be Knicks in six… The Spurs couldn’t close the Cup deal. I’m sure they wanted to. Could argue the Thunder had taken too much out of the Spurs. I don’t think so. I just think they got their butts kicked.”

“Here’s the point I learned about Wembanyama in the Thunder series. He’s not a dominant rebounder. He’s not a physical presence. He’s just an incredibly tall, long presence on defense and plays center field. He just camps in the lane.”

For the most part, Bayless pointed out some legitimate flaws in the Spurs’ rotations and schemes. However, given that his point of reference was largely the NBA Cup Finals game San Antonio lost in December, much of Bayless’ argument may be void.

NBA insider Nick Wright also demonstrated resounding support for the Knicks by addressing a key factor that could decide the series. He noted:

“Do I think that the Spurs going through that war and the Knicks having this path is a massive factor in why I believe the Knicks are going to win the championship? It is.”

“I think that the Spurs having to use so much of their emotional and physical gas tank to get to this point, while the Knicks have just kicked it in fifth gear occasionally, got a team down by 25 and then thrown it back into third gear. I think it does really work well for them.”

At a time when the support for the Knicks seemed more prominent, three-time NBA champion Danny Green shared an interesting take. Although he had initially picked “Knicks in six,” Green almost backtracked:

“I know before the series I said, ‘Knicks in six,’ but I’m going to say yellow light and put a hold on it… The Knicks are rested. They’re playing some of their best basketball. So again, I think they’re very good. They’ve got a really good chance at winning it this year. There’s a possibility of ending that 50-year drought. But I’m going to say yellow light because the Spurs have shown a lot of maturity throughout these playoff series. I can’t count them out.”

Despite posting a 60-22 record in the regular season, when reviewing the comments by notable NBA media personalities, the Spurs appear to be the underdogs going into Game 1.

Coming off a grueling seven-game series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, many expect San Antonio to be burned out. In comparison, the Knicks have had a comfortable journey and are well-rested and prepared for this matchup.

For all intents and purposes, the circumstances favor New York. But considering the Spurs’ history with winning titles, the influence of Gregg Popovich, and the sheer brilliance of the group throughout this postseason run, it is truly difficult to count San Antonio out.

Even though there are many opinions, the proof ultimately lies in the pudding. As the two best teams in the NBA meet on Wednesday night, we look forward to seeing who comes out on top. With Game 1 likely setting the tone for the series, both teams will look to establish control.