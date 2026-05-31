Dylan Harper Urges Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle To Seek Revenge On Knicks In NBA Finals

In a recent clip, Dylan Harper can be seen urging Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle to stay engaged so the Spurs can get their revenge on the Knicks.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Oct 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) gets back on defense during the first half against the Miami Heat at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) gets back on defense during the first half against the Miami Heat at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After a terrific performance in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the San Antonio Spurs dethroned the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, officially punching their ticket to the NBA Finals. However, Spurs rookie Dylan Harper ensured that his teammates had their sights set on the main goal.

While Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson was giving a short speech during San Antonio’s trophy ceremony, Dylan Harper could be seen speaking with Spurs’ superstar Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming matchup against the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

“Hey! Hey! We’ve got to get some back for the Cup. We’ve got to get our get back,” Harper urged.

The narrative leading up to this NBA Finals showdown is truly exciting. Much like the NBA Cup tournament, the Spurs outlasted the Thunder only to come face-to-face with the Knicks in the final round. Although the game didn’t reflect on their regular-season record, it is evident that losing on such a stage left a mark.

Thus, even at a time when the whole team was celebrating the tough win against the reigning champions, Dylan Harper was already looking to the future. With the New York Knicks waiting for them in the NBA Finals, Harper urged his teammates to get revenge for the 124-113 loss in the NBA Cup Finals game in December.

 

Knicks Players React To Finals Matchup Against Spurs

Much like Dylan Harper and the Spurs, the New York Knicks’ players are also aware of the storylines going into the NBA Finals. With this matchup effectively being positioned as a rematch of sorts, players like Josh Hart and Miles McBride also shared their reactions to facing the Spurs again.

When asked whether the NBA Cup Finals matchup helped them gain any experience of playing against the Spurs, Josh Hart responded:

“Nah. That was December. Obviously, there was good energy around that, but I don’t think that’s going to be equivalent to what the atmosphere and the energy are going to be like at their place, and obviously, at The Garden. So, technically, that game didn’t happen, so I don’t think there’s anything that we can learn from.”

While Hart ended his comment with a joke, he made a solid observation about the upcoming matchup. In December, the Spurs were just a young team with tremendous potential. Meanwhile, the Knicks were still figuring out their identity as a unit.

With an entire regular season behind them, both teams have grown and evolved. Given that both have also battled through their respective conferences in the playoffs, the Spurs and the Knicks are going into this game as completely different entities.

Knicks guard Miles McBride also reiterated this during his media availability while reflecting on the NBA Cup Finals matchup, stating:

“It was a great opportunity for us to play a high-stakes game… I feel like we treated it closely to a playoff game. We haven’t been to the Finals; they haven’t been to the Finals. So, it’s going to be totally different, and a lot has happened since then. It’s exciting for us.”

Unlike the Spurs, who have been toiling away for seven games in the WCF to get to the NBA Finals, the Knicks have been patiently waiting for their opponents after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the ECF.

New York will be heading into Game 1 on Wednesday, June 3, well-rested and adjusted, but San Antonio seems more battle-hardened. Either way, with the stakes higher than ever, a showdown between the two best teams in the NBA on the biggest stage is bound to be exciting.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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