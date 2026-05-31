Victor Wembanyama Named Western Conference Finals MVP After Series Win Over Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs just made history by securing their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2014. While many factors contributed to the win, superstar big man Victor Wembanyama was the primary catalyst, averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game in the series.

For his efforts, Victor was named the 2026 Western Conference Finals MVP, marking yet another milestone for the young superstar. He had an excellent series, and his best showing came in Game 1, when he dropped 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three blocks on 56.0% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three. In tonight’s close-out win, he dropped 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block on 46.7% shooting and 60.0% shooting from three.

WEMBY WINS THE 2026 WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS MVP AWARD🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y0JneWfbcz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 31, 2026

Victor now joins an exclusive club of Western Conference Finals MVP winners, going back to 2022, when Stephen Curry won the award in its inaugural season. After Curry, the order goes as follows: Nikola Jokic (2023), Luka Doncic (2024), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2025), and Victor Wembanyama (2026). It’s obviously a major achievement for the NBA big man, but he’s not done yet.

“It means everything, but we want four more,” said Victor. “We’re not done. Go, Spurs, go!”

The Spurs took a major step with today’s victory, but they won’t be celebrating for long. With Game 1 of the NBA Finals in just three days, the hard work has only just begun. Against a stacked New York Knicks team, it will take a truly cohesive effort, and the Spurs cannot afford to get distracted. For now, however, Wembanyama is savoring the moment and the chance to secure his first NBA championship.

“Winning the Larry O’Brien is a childhood dream, and having a real shot at it, having a tangible chance, it’s almost like the meaning of my life,” said Victor in the post-game press conference. “The day we win it, speaking for myself, it’s going to be an amazing realization of a dream. I wanna win so bad. It’s like my life depends on it. My life is amazing, and being with these guys, living these things with these guys that I love so, so, so much, it’s amazing. I want to have this feeling plenty, plenty more time in my life.”

We will soon see if this success is sustainable for the Spurs, but it’s hard to imagine they will fade. With Victor Wembanyama leading the way, they have a path to prosperity in the West. That’s not to mention the impact of key contributors like De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell, who are all young and still actively developing their games.

At this rate, the Spurs are poised not only to be competitive but also to run the league for years to come. Despite being so far ahead of schedule, they are checking every box, and they look like an experienced, veteran team. Whether that’s enough to finish the job this year remains to be seen, but there is no doubt they will have plenty of opportunities in the future.

For his part, Wembanyama leads with passion, setting the ultimate example for his teammates. At just 22, he’s already cemented himself as an NBA mega star, but his story is only just beginning. By the end, we could easily be talking about Victor as one of the greatest big men of all-time. But first, he’ll have to take care of business against the Knicks.