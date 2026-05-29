Stephon Castle Says Spurs Feel They Are Better Team Than Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs bounced back strongly after a tough loss in Game 5. With a 118-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6, the Spurs have leveled the Western Conference Finals series at 3-3, forcing a Game 7.

It goes without saying that this is an impressive feat for the up-and-coming Spurs, who are facing the reigning champions. Despite the difference in experience, however, Spurs guard Stephon Castle noted the absolute confidence San Antonio’s players had in the roster.

While speaking on “NBA Showtime” shortly after the Spurs’ remarkable victory, Castle made a bold admission about the Spurs’ outlook on the matchup, stating:

“As a group, we all want this. I mean, it’s right there in front of us. We feel like, collectively, that we’re better than this team. We didn’t want to let our fans down on our home court. So, coming out here with a chance to go back to OKC and play in Game 7, I feel like that’s all the motivation we need.”

To call Castle’s statement arrogant would be justified in some books. But in light of what this unit has achieved this season, it is safe to say that the Spurs deserve the bragging rights.

Despite being a young team, San Antonio has shown tremendous resilience in the face of adversity. With players like Victor Wembanyama leading the team, the maturity in the way San Antonio plays and executes is noteworthy.

OKC ended the season with the best record in the NBA (64-18), but San Antonio was hot on their tail (62-20). Given that the Spurs also handily beat the Thunder 4-1 in the regular season, it can be assumed that Stephon Castle speaks from experience.

The Spurs Are Gearing Up For Game 7

Game 6 was the first time the Spurs had to face a do-or-die situation in the postseason. Given that this is the team’s first playoff appearance since 2019 and virtually none of San Antonio’s key rotational players represented the team in the postseason at the time, the outcome was phenomenal.

A looming Game 7 appears to be a bigger test for San Antonio’s young core. Despite this, the team seems ready for the challenge.

Apart from Victor Wembanyama, who was vocal about his preparation for Game 7, players like De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle also shared their thoughts on Saturday night’s showdown.

“At that point, it’s win-or-go-home,” Castle shared. “Somebody’s season is going to end that night, and we don’t want it to be ours… Who doesn’t want to play in a Game 7? To be able to do it in the Western Conference Finals in my second year is definitely a blessing, so I’m ready for it.”

Fox reciprocated Castle’s thoughts, appearing enthusiastic when reflecting on the narrative surrounding Game 7, as he stated:

“What other way would you like it? OKC’s been pretty much the best team in the last two years… It’s a great opportunity for us to have, and I think a lot of guys are ready to step into that opportunity.”

Even Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, who has been a vital cog in the machine for the Spurs in the WCF, seemed hyped about playing the first Game 7 of his career.

“Legendary,” Harper commented. “I think there’s been a lot of legendary Game 7s. I feel like we’re a group that- we want to be a part of that kind of history of Game 7s. We’re going to go out there, and we’re going to go out there swinging, no matter what. We’re just going to leave it all out on the table.”

For the Spurs, Saturday night’s game could very well become the defining moment of their season. By defeating the reigning champions, San Antonio can punch its ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. While the challenge is daunting, if each player fulfills their role, there is little that can stop the Spurs from winning.