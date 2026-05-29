Victor Wembanyama Says Pre-Game Robe Was To Celebrate Eid al-Adha, Not Monks

Victor Wembanyama clarified that his pre-game outfit was not for the monks, but rather a thobe to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Dec 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots a free throw in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

After a disappointing performance in Game 5, the San Antonio Spurs needed Victor Wembanyama to step up to the plate to help them avoid elimination on Thursday night. Needless to say, Wembanyama rose to the occasion, notching a dominant performance (28 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 10-21 FG) to lead San Antonio to a 118-91 win.

As noteworthy as Victor Wembanyama’s performance on the court was, the superstar’s pre-game outfit asserted that he meant business heading into the game. While many assumed that his “robe” was a nod to the monks he trained with in the offseason, the Spurs’ big man revealed otherwise during his postgame interview.

After being asked by an interviewer about his pre-game outfit, in French, Wembanyama replied:

“Yes, it has nothing to do with the monks. Yes, it was for Eid.”

Wembanyama donned a simple green thobe in honor of Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in Islam. Although the Spurs’ big man doesn’t identify as a Muslim himself, the gesture to honor the holiday and all the Muslim Spurs fans is truly heartwarming.

While Victor Wembanyama’s outfit demonstrated his solidarity with the Islamic community, it also reflected his resolve going into Game 6. Dylan Harper (18 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST) made a note of this while speaking with the media, stating:

“We all had a bad taste in our mouths after the last game. We felt like we left a lot on the table, and that’s just what Vic do. That’s the type of guy he is. A man of his word. So, when he came in with that outfit, I think everyone knew what was going to happen.”

Victor Wembanyama’s leadership may be vocal, but it is also clearly seen in his actions. By taking the lead against OKC on Thursday night, the Spurs’ superstar put his team in a stronger position to secure the victory at home.

Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (10 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST) emphasized this during his postgame media availability, when he noted:

“I think he was just more assertive today; that’s all it was. Obviously, we think he’s the best player in the world. He should know that. He should feel that. I just think today he came out, and the shots that he took were the ones he wanted to take.”

“He was hitting first. He was being physical,” Champagnie continued. “I think he just showed his dominance the whole night.”

It is becoming increasingly apparent that Wembanyama sets the tone for the Spurs. When the big man begins his offense away from the basket, he struggles to establish himself as a genuine threat, as seen in Game 5, where he logged 20 points on 4-15 shooting from the field.

Given that he embraced a more proactive approach on Thursday night, while also anchoring the defense, the outcome was resoundingly positive as San Antonio held OKC to below 100 points again.

With Victor Wembanyama having an MVP-caliber showcase, the Spurs looked like the better team on Thursday night. Now, heading into another must-win situation in Game 7, it will be intriguing to see what San Antonio can produce on the road.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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