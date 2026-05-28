5 Centers The Lakers Should Land This Offseason If Deandre Ayton Leaves

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter this year’s offseason with a lot of uncertainty concerning their roster. From LeBron James’ unknown status for the next campaign to contract discussions involving players like Austin Reaves, at the moment, it seems as if the Lakers’ offseason plans are solely dependent on some conversations.

This summer, the Lakers will see several key players engage in contract discussions with the front office. Among these, Deandre Ayton‘s situation may be particularly intriguing.

Last season, the center was brought in as a pick-and-roll partner for Luka Doncic. While Ayton boasts the skills to fulfill this role, given his averages of 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, it can be argued that he didn’t really meet expectations.

Even though fans weren’t too impressed with Ayton’s performance, the big man has the luxury of an $8.1 million player option this season. Should he choose to exercise it, he will have a place on the roster. However, on the off chance he chooses to reject it and test free agency, the Purple and Gold may have some avenues to find replacements.

Reports have indicated that the Lakers will be on the lookout for an athletic big man this summer. Thus, when factoring in the additional cap space gained from Ayton’s departure and this player profile, we explore five big men the Lakers could pursue to replace him.

Jarrett Allen

One of the more intriguing names on the Lakers’ radar this offseason could be Cleveland Cavaliers starting center Jarrett Allen.

Allen has been one of the best shot-blocking big men in the league for the last few years. Barring his effectiveness as a defensive-minded center, the Cavs’ big man also boasts all the traits that make him an ideal pick-and-roll partner for Luka Doncic.

At 6’9″, Allen could be considered mildly undersized for his position. However, the center makes up for it with his wide wingspan and innate athletic ability. For the 2025-26 season, Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 63.8% from the field.

Acquiring Jarrett Allen could prove challenging for the Lakers, primarily because of his $28.0 million cap hit next season. However, with a sign-and-trade involving LeBron James being floated, there is a scenario in which the Purple and Gold could bring in the Cavaliers’ center to strengthen their frontcourt.

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford has been one of the most prominent names to be linked with the Los Angeles Lakers in trade rumors. While no trades have materialized despite these rumors gathering some steam since last season, the Lakers’ current position may suggest that pursuing this option more aggressively could prove worthwhile.

Daniel Gafford fits the Lakers’ player profile for a center. As a player that perfectly embodies the “service big” prototype, Gafford has all the necessary tools to fit the Purple and Gold’s system. When also factoring in his experience playing alongside Luka Doncic, it can even be argued that he is the best fit for the Lakers.

The Mavericks’ poor relationship with the Lakers’ front office makes it difficult to land the big man in a trade. However, by creating a package around the Lakers’ No. 25 pick in this year’s draft, along with salary filler like Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht, L.A. might be able to swing a deal.

The 2025-26 season wasn’t necessarily one of the best for Gafford. Having appeared in 55 games, Gafford averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. With injuries preventing him from having an impact, the big man didn’t necessarily inspire confidence. Still, there is reason to believe that when paired with Doncic, he could be far more effective.

Robert Williams III

Another big man who has been presented as a target for the Lakers since last year’s offseason is Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III. While there were some challenges involved in landing him last year, this year may be considerably easier.

Williams will be entering the 2026 offseason as an unrestricted free agent. With his $13.2 million contract expiring, the Purple and Gold can look at offering him a meaningful new contract, potentially in the range of $15-$17 million annually, to solidify their frontcourt.

In 59 appearances this season, Robert Williams III averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Given that injury issues were the primary risk associated with Williams, seeing him routinely available for Portland was a promising sight.

Theoretically, there is no real downside to acquiring Williams, especially as a free agent. However, given that there will be contract negotiations with other key players, the Purple and Gold may not have the bandwidth to present Williams with a promising new contract.

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons star center Jalen Duren may be the least likely target for the Lakers on this list. Given that he is due to sign a sizable five-year extension with the team, it is highly unlikely that the Purple and Gold will be able to acquire him. However, some rumors suggest that there may be a chance, all the same.

With limited cap space heading into the offseason, the Pistons face some tough choices regarding re-signing players like Duren and offering an extension to Ausar Thompson. Considering how Duren faded in the playoffs, there is some evidence, though unreasonable, to suggest that Detroit may find a way to avoid giving Duren a max contract.

In such a scenario, the Lakers have an opportunity to sign Duren, though it may be affected by his status as a restricted free agent. Alternatively, a potential sign-and-trade deal involving Austin Reaves has also been floated.

It goes without saying that Duren is exceptionally well-suited to play alongside Luka Doncic. His improved offensive skill set and incredible defensive presence make him a terrific asset overall.

With averages of 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, Duren was nothing short of spectacular during the regular season. While his postseason performances may raise some eyebrows, at only 22, he could be worth investing in.

Yves Missi

Another viable option for the Lakers this offseason could be New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi. Missi was linked to the Purple and Gold in last year’s offseason, too. While the rumblings about this died down quite quickly, there is reason to believe that Missi could be a promising addition for L.A.

After a terrific rookie campaign, Missi became expendable in the Pelicans’ rotation, owing to the arrival of Derik Queen. Inherently, Queen and Missi have different playing styles. While Queen seems capable of carrying the offense, Missi’s skill set may be better suited to L.A.’s offense.

As an athletic big man with tremendous rim protection skills, Missi perfectly fits the player profile the Lakers are after. When factoring in his averages of 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks, along with his contract value of $3.5 million, he could be a great low-cost addition.

Acquiring Missi could be challenging, primarily since the Pelicans have a team option on his contract. While it would be ideal for the Lakers if the Pelicans let him walk in free agency, realistically, the Lakers may have to package Dalton Knecht and a second-round pick to entice New Orleans.

The Lakers Will Face Some Major Challenges This Summer

For the Lakers, any of these five players would prove to be an ideal fit next to Luka Doncic. From a convenience standpoint, acquiring Robert Williams III or Yves Missi may seem feasible. However, from a title-contending approach, the Lakers may see better results from attempting to acquire Jalen Duren or Jarrett Allen.

On paper, acquiring a reliable big man could solve all of the Lakers’ existing problems, but the task of doing so will prove challenging.

Currently, the Lakers boast upwards of $50 million in free cap space this summer, making them one of the best free agent destinations in the league. However, with Austin Reaves‘ contract extension expected to eat up a considerable chunk of that cap space, the Purple and Gold may be left with very little to work with in free agency.

To add to this, L.A. will also have to manage LeBron James‘ situation if he chooses to return next season. While it is unlikely that the superstar will accept a veteran minimum deal, creating enough cap space to sign him on a short-term deal will also create more obstacles in building a title-contending roster.