“Is LeBron Even GOAT Of His Own Sport?” Noah Lyles Picks Tom Brady In GOAT-Of-GOATs Debate

LeBron James has spent 23 seasons in the NBA, establishing himself as one of the greatest players to ever play the sport of basketball. While LeBron and many others might argue that he is the GOAT of basketball, a large camp of people still root for Michael Jordan in this debate. It’s likely never going to have a definitive answer, as some will value Jordan’s peak of winning six titles in eight seasons, while others will value LeBron’s incredible longevity and all-time domination.

House of Highlights asked the 2024 Paris Olympics’ 100-meter men’s Gold medalist Noah Lyles his opinion on LeBron’s position in a GOAT of GOAT debate against widely-accepted NFL GOAT Tom Brady. Lyles scoffed at the question since the fact that James’ status as the NBA GOAT is arguable means he can’t be the GOAT-of-GOATs above Brady.

“Is LeBron even the GOAT in his own sport? We all know that Tom Brady is the GOAT in football.”

Lyles also discredited James’ Olympic Gold medals as a boost to his star power since the Basketball Olympics are dominated by Team USA being an All-Star team compared to what other nations send out.

“I’m sorry, NBA moving into the Olympics, that’s just an All-Star team.”

LeBron and Brady are often compared because they’re peers of the same generation who dominated alongside each other over 20 seasons in their respective leagues. Brady did win more than LeBron, retiring as a seven-time Super Bowl Champion across two different franchises. James is a four-time NBA Champion and has delivered a championship to each city he’s played in, but his championship total is the same as Stephen Curry over the same era, one fewer than Kobe Bryant, and two fewer than Michael Jordan.

Even if LeBron’s status as GOAT in basketball is arguable against Jordan, that doesn’t mean he’d be disqualified in a debate against Brady. After all, these are two different sports, so one has to stack up their accomplishments individually while factoring in the difference of the sports.

Brady played the most important position in football, quarterback, but his responsibilities on the field are limited to the specific role of his position. NBA stars are expected to excel across every facet of the sport, since it’s a two-way sport. Brady’s championship teams required some of the greats in their position, such as Rob Gronkowski, and a head coach like Bill Belichick, alongside an elite defensive team, which he had no contribution to.

James had to dominate on both ends of the court in the NBA, a sport that also requires incredible conditioning to be an elite player in. The fact that James has maintained that for a timespan that nobody has ever seen before is incredible and a testament to his greatness.

While the debate between Jordan and LeBron has more layers since it was the same sport, the debate against Brady is completely different. There are merits to Brady’s case, but the differences in the sport and the magnitude of LeBron’s longevity at least qualify him to be in the conversation against Brady as the GOAT-of-GOATs, regardless of LeBron’s inconclusive status as the GOAT of basketball.