NBA Insider Proposes Trey Murphy-To-Warriors Trade; Pelicans Get Package Centered On No. 11 Pick

As the Warriors look to bolster their roster strength, an NBA insider presented a proposal that would help them land Trey Murphy from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Siddhant Gupta
7 Min Read
Dec 4, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Although the 2025-26 season came to a disappointing end for the Golden State Warriors, the Dubs remain committed to winning. With Steve Kerr re-signing with the team and the need to capitalize on Stephen Curry‘s final years, Golden State is expected to make some major roster upgrades in the summer.

For the most part, the Warriors have been linked with some big names in the offseason. From trade targets like Giannis Antetokounmpo to free agents like LeBron James, the Warriors have several avenues to improve. From a depth perspective, however, another name may stand out.

Trade rumors have linked the Warriors with New Orleans Pelicans star forward Trey Murphy III since last year’s offseason. Although no trade materialized, there is reason to believe that Golden State could make a splash this time around, as NBA insider Jake Weinbach presented the framework for this deal. Here’s Weinbach’s trade proposal:

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, No. 11 pick, 2028 first-round pick

Weinbach based this deal on the Warriors’ interest in acquiring a two-way wing like Trey Murphy III. With the deal being centered around the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft, there is some possibility for the Dubs to pull this off, too.

From a financial standpoint, this trade proposal seems feasible. Next season, Trey Murphy III is expected to earn $27.0 million. To offset this, the Warriors’ package of Brandin Podziemski ($5.6 million) and Moses Moody ($12.5 million) may be insufficient. However, when factoring in the two first-round picks (including a lottery pick this year), the Pelicans may be willing to take on the additional salary.

 

Why Do The Pelicans Do This Trade?

For the Pelicans, this trade only has value from a rebuilding perspective. Considering they ended the regular season with a 26-56 record (11th in the West), New Orleans will undergo some changes. Thus, having a lottery pick could prove useful in building from scratch.

As players, both Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody have value. Although Podziemski didn’t live up to the hype he created for himself, he was arguably the Warriors’ most consistent player. With averages of 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 45.5% shooting from the field and 37.1% from three-point range, Podziemski was effective.

On the Pelicans’ roster, Podziemski could be a solid contributor off the bench and could even enter the starting lineup in a pinch. With his rebounding ability and outside shooting skill, he could be a solid counterpoint for Jeremiah Fears.

Meanwhile, Moody has already asserted himself as an elite two-way threat. While averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game, Moody also demonstrated his value. On paper, Moody emerges as a solid replacement for Trey Murphy III. Unfortunately, he won’t be of much use for the Pelicans until he recovers from his horrific knee injury.

 

How Does Trey Murphy III Help The Warriors?

For the Warriors, acquiring a player like Trey Murphy III seems quite ideal. Over the last two seasons, Murphy has shown tremendous growth as a versatile offensive player. While also demonstrating his reliability as a wing defender, the forward has positioned himself as a valuable asset.

During the 2025-26 season, Trey Murphy III appeared in 66 games, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range.

Murphy’s versatility as a perimeter threat suggests he would be a terrific fit in the Warriors’ offense. Given that he doesn’t require the ball to create scoring opportunities for himself either, he would pair well with Draymond Green as an off-ball cutter.

Along with his offense, Murphy’s defensive upside may prove more valuable to the Warriors at this stage. With Jimmy Butler sidelined, the Dubs need a capable wing defender to fill in. Although Trey Murphy III lacks Butler’s physicality and experience, his length and athleticism allow him to stay effective.

 

Neither Team May Do This Deal

As promising as Weinbach’s trade proposal is, some glaring issues may prevent either team from pulling the trigger on such a deal.

For starters, the Warriors have been explicit in their desire to keep the No. 11 overall pick out of trade discussions. While it is undoubtedly their most valuable trade chip at this stage, the Dubs appear unwilling to part with it. Thus, with the most appealing asset in this trade out of the picture, even New Orleans may not be inclined to do this deal.

Additionally, the Pelicans have certainly committed to a rebuild, but it is understood that Trey Murphy III is a big part of their plans. With Murphy being perceived as part of the young core, comprising Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans may not see the value in letting a star-caliber player walk for rotation players and two first-round picks.

Overall, the Warriors’ interest in Trey Murphy III may be genuine, but acquiring him may pose more challenges. With the Pelicans also convinced of Murphy’s value, the Dubs may have to revisit their plans for making offseason upgrades.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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