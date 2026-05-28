Spurs vs. Thunder Game 6 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 6 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals returns to the Frost Bank Center on Thursday, May 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the hosts San Antonio Spurs looking to avoid elimination, heading into this game with a 3-2 series deficit against the OKC Thunder. The reigning champions can book their place in the 2026 NBA Finals with a win, but the Spurs will be hell-bent on forcing a Game 7 back at OKC’s Paycom Center.

The Thunder picked up a 127-114 win in Game 5, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s 32 points and nine assists, with Alex Caruso contributing 22 points, six assists, and three steals. Jared McCain dropped 20 points as a starter, with this multi-faceted attack too much for the Spurs to contain. Victor Wembanyama had a rough 20 points (4-15 FG), while Stephon Castle tried his best with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals. San Antonio simply ran out of steam down the stretch.

The Spurs need to defend their home-court and maximize their chances against a potentially worn-down Thunder squad in Game 6. A loss will end their season, so they have all the reason to empty the tank and remain in the hunt for the title.

Injury Report

Spurs

No players listed.

Thunder

Jalen Williams: Questionable (left hamstring soreness)

Ajay Mitchell: Out (right calf strain)

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The Thunder perfectly countered most of San Antonio’s matchup advantages in Game 5 by forcing Wembanyama into a physical game, which led to him having the worst shooting night of his Playoff career. But Wembanyama can now adjust to that play-style as well, with the 22-year-old center still being the Spurs’ biggest advantage. His size and skill are unparalleled, and he’s already shown this series that when he is going off, he’s impossible to stop. He’s still averaging 28.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 3.0 blocks in this series, overall outperforming league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in their individual matchup.

An easy trend that the Spurs should have spotted by now is OKC’s reliance on three-point shooting to beat them. The Spurs’ Game 4 win was predicated on OKC shooting 6-33 from outside (18.2%). Even their worst shooting win was when they shot 13-36 (36.1 3P%), which is still above league-average in the 2026 postseason. The Spurs have to cut off OKC’s three-point production, which they can only do if their young perimeter defenders are willing to expend extra energy chasing OKC’s shooters off the line.

The Spurs have been losing the guard battle overall this series, being overreliant on Castle to carry production in light of De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper playing through injuries. However, we’ve seen how talented this three-guard combo is, especially because they’re all two-way contributors as well.

The Thunder have to compromise with McCain’s poor defense, but if the Spurs could get a productive night from all three of their guards, the Thunder likely won’t be able to keep up, especially with Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams absent.

The one trend the Spurs will hope they can carry from their one-sided Game 5 loss to Game 6 is their success in the fast-break, outscoring the Thunder by 17 points (26-9) in those situations. If the Thunder’s transition defense remains leaky, the Spurs have the perfect ball-handling athletes who can maximize their mistakes.

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The Thunder clearly have a better and deeper roster than the Spurs. Even though both teams combined to shoot 70 free throws in Game 5, the Thunder received 38 of them, with their star guard Gilgeous-Alexander receiving 17. This ability to draw fouls and go to the line has been a calling card for OKC’s success all season, and it doesn’t look like the Spurs have managed to create a defensive structure that allows them to limit their fouls on the aggressive Thunder attackers.

The Thunder’s frontcourt duo of Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren found the key to limiting Wembanyama in Game 5. Their relentless physicality and two-man tandem defense unsettled the 22-year-old French sensation. Wembanyama also struggled to grab rebounds against this duo, with their aggressive boxouts and help defense completely neutralizing the threat that Wembanyama has posed all series long. This tactical solution might end the series in Game 6, unless the Spurs have a counter in mind.

OKC beating San Antonio on the rebounds again will likely be game over for the Spurs, as their ability to use a rebound-heavy roster to maximize extra possessions has been one of the key elements to their success. OKC has responded to that with physical play as a more rested roster, and the Spurs were clearly unsettled. Their inability to make a fourth-quarter comeback against a single-digit lead shows how fatigued they got by the end of the contest.

OKC’s status as a more well-rested team will be a huge factor as the series heads into its final games.

X-Factors

Jared McCain will continue being the team’s biggest x-factor despite now being promoted into the starting five. The absences of Williams and Mitchell have allowed McCain to average 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds this series. He needs to continue being an effective on-ball scoring option against the Spurs, as OKC’s offense can stagnate very easily if he isn’t a positive contributor. His fearlessness and willingness to shoot have made him an invaluable asset in the face of multiple key injuries.

Cason Wallace has been one of the most underrated pieces of this Thunder squad. He’s averaged .6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.6 steals in this series, with his ability as a lockdown perimeter defender with ball-handling skills has basically made Lu Dort surplus to requirements for the Thunder. Wallace has been shutting opponents like Harper down all series long, and if he has another successful night, it’ll end with him returning to the NBA Finals.

With Dylan Harper struggling with an adductor injury, Keldon Johnson needs to step up and be the team’s key x-factor off the bench. After all, he is the Sixth Man of the Year, but has averaged just 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds this series. He had a strong Game 5 performance in a loss, which could just be the launching pad for a Game 6 breakout to avoid elimination.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in this series. The 24-year-old earned the job as the team’s starting power forward in the postseason because of his relentless rebounding and defensive pressure. Game 5 showed he can make a huge difference offensively as well, with many fans eyeing Champagnie as one of the key swing pieces for Game 6.

Prediction

The Spurs will ride their raucous home crowd support into a Game 6 win. It’s hard to imagine the Thunder failing after their dominant Game 5 win, but the Spurs have the pieces to force a Game 7. Provided coach Mitch Johnson can adjust and deploy his players in specific roles that minimize shot opportunities for the Thunder, San Antonio’s offense can find its way to being productive enough for a win.

Prediction: Spurs 112, Thunder 110