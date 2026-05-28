Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Issues Cease And Desist Letter To Underdog For Board Game On Flopping

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not happy with Underdog's new board game 'Unethical Hoops' which is based on his foul-baiting and flopping.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) defends during the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) defends during the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, despite winning consecutive MVPs, has not particularly earned the love of fans outside the Thunder’s supporters quite yet. He receives a lot of criticism for using ‘unethical’ ways of drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line excessively.

So much so that a sports betting company, Underdog, decided to make a board game on him, which was inspired by the famous board game, Operation, where every time you touch Gilgeous-Alexander while picking up the ball, the buzzer goes off.

Subsequently, Gilgeous-Alexander sought legal advice and sent a cease-and-desist letter to Underdog, demanding the destruction of this game immediately.

“The company had a contest to give away 100 copies of the game during Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between Gilgeous-Alexander’s Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs,” wrote Jason Jones of The Athletic, who first broke this story.

“In a letter dated May 22 and obtained by The Athletic, Eric Fishman of law firm ArentFox Schiff LLP, representing Gilgeous-Alexander, asked Underdog to ‘permanently cease and desist from any and all use of Mr. Gilgeous-Alexander’s NIL in any and all media, including but not limited to your website (including the Unethical Hoops Website), apps, social media accounts, digital marketing and advertisements, promotional emails, push notifications, affiliate or influencer placements, and any physical goods including but not limited to the board game advertised on the Unethical Hoops Website.’”

“The letter also asks that all board games be destroyed and that Underdog not use Gilgeous-Alexander’s name, image, or likeness without his permission. Underdog did not immediately comment on the letter,” Jones further added.

As of now, nearly a week after the letter was issued, both the website and the initial advertisements for the board game remain active and are still uploaded on social media.

 

While Underdog can probably not undo what it has already put out on social media, it can stop the circulation of the game and avoid further using the reigning MVP’s NIL without his permission to dodge a potential lawsuit that might follow.

In an interesting turn of events, Gilgeous-Alexander’s close friend, Dillon Brooks, who is also his Canadian national teammate, was one of the primary promoters of this game and even appeared in their official advertisement for the game.

 

While it is still uncertain if Underdog plans to take action based on this letter, this may sour things between Brooks and Gilgeous-Alexander. But if what Gilgeous-Alexander says is true, he doesn’t really care about being called a “flopper” after Game 3.

“It does nothing,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Doesn’t fuel me, doesn’t discourage me. It’s part of the game. I’ve been dealing with it for a long time. I don’t really hear it. I’m focused on what’s going on on the court.”

However, actions do speak louder than words. It is a bit interesting to note that on one hand, he says he doesn’t care about being called a flopper, and on the other, his lawyer is stopping people from profiting off calling him one. Seems a bit ironic to me. If Underdog does not comply with the letter, then a potential lawsuit may be heading their way.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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