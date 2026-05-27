Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Kevin Durant The Greatest Scorer Ever

As a former MVP, two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, and four-time scoring leader, veteran forward Kevin Durant is easily one of the best players in modern NBA history, and he’s still active today as a go-to scorer for the Houston Rockets.

At 37 years old, Durant’s career is obviously nearing its end, but nobody can reach a consensus on where he ranks among other NBA legends. According to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, his place is clear: at the very top, as the best scorer the game has ever seen.

“Toughest player gotta be KD,” said Giannis on YouTube. “Great talent. Probably the best scorer of all time. But you also gotta respect LeBron, because he’s done it so many years.”

Giannis speaks from personal experience with Durant. Over 21 matchups in the regular season, KD is 13-8 so far, dating back to his run with the Thunder in the mid-2010s. In those games, Durant is averaging 29.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. In the playoffs, however, Giannis has the advantage, boasting a 4-3 record over Durant all-time.

According to Giannis, Kevin’s special quality is his sheer scoring talent. More skilled than perhaps any player of his size (6’11” or greater), Durant is unstoppable when he’s in a rhythm on the court. This season alone, despite having 17 years of mileage under his belt, he still led the Rockets in scoring, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.0% shooting from the field and 41.3% from three.

While a case could be made for LeBron James (NBA’s all-time leading scorer), Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or Kobe Bryant, the lack of a flaw in Durant’s scoring game really sets him apart from the field. Whether it’s shooting, playmaking, driving, or ball-handling, Kevin can do it all, and it allows him to adjust to any given situation. It’s also part of the reason he’s fifth on the All-time scoring list with 32,597 points.

The only question now is, how much longer does Durant have left? After moving to his third team in four seasons last summer, it’s clear that he’s still waiting for a place to settle down and end his career. But with another two years and $89 million on his contract, he still has more time to add to his illustrious resume.

Whether it’s with the Bucks or another team remains to be seen, but there is a world where Giannis and Durant end up playing together next season. With the Bucks expected to be aggressive on the trade market, they could add Durant as a way to appease Giannis. Or, alternatively, they could send Giannis to the Rockets in exchange for someone like young center Alperen Sengun.

Regardless of how things play out this offseason, it’s clear that Durant’s skills are still widely respected across the league, and his legacy stands as one of the greatest scorers ever. Plus, while LeBron James may be the poster child for longevity, KD is not too far behind, and he’s setting a prime example for athletes on how to maximize and extend their NBA careers.