Houston Rockets Could Target Giannis, Kawhi, And 4 More NBA Stars This Summer

The Rockets are still alive, but this first-round series has already created a bigger offseason question.

They fell behind 3-0 against the Lakers, even with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out. Kevin Durant missed Game 1, returned in Game 2, scored 23 points, and finished with nine turnovers in a 101-94 loss. Then he missed the next two games. The Rockets finally avoided the sweep with a 115-96 win in Game 4, but they are still down 3-1 and facing a summer that could be very active if this series ends early.

That is the background behind Michael Pina’s report for The Ringer. Pina wrote that major decisions could be coming for the Rockets after this playoff showing.

“Now seismic decisions lie ahead, and literally no job is safe. No player is untradable, no coach unexpendable.”

Pina also reported that, if the Rockets keep Durant and believe they are still close to the Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Donovan Mitchell could be targets.

“If the Rockets go the other way, keep Durant, and believe they’re not that far from making the Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, or Donovan Mitchell would presumably be on their radar. (A few other names who could squeeze into this conversation: Karl-Anthony Towns, Darius Garland, and Joel Embiid).”

Pina also mentioned Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Darius Garland as other names who could enter the conversation. The point is clear: the Rockets may not treat this as a normal offseason. They already made the Durant trade. If the first version of that plan fails in the first round, they may look for a second star move instead of waiting.

Kawhi Leonard Would Be The Best Win-Now Fit

Kawhi Leonard is the most realistic all-in target if the Rockets want to keep Kevin Durant and build a bigger, cleaner playoff team around him. Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season, shooting 50.5% from the field and 38.7% from 3. That is still star production, and it came with the same two-way value that has always made him one of the league’s best playoff wings when healthy.

Michael Pina specifically floated a framework of Alperen Sengun, Dorian Finney-Smith, and two first-round picks for Leonard. Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this season on 51.9% shooting, while Finney-Smith averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in a smaller role with the Rockets.

The basketball logic is simple. Leonard gives the Rockets another half-court scorer, another big wing defender, and another player who can win a playoff game without needing a perfect play call. That is exactly what the Rockets have missed against the Lakers. When Durant was doubled in Game 2, the offense did not have enough clean answers. When he was out, the Rockets needed young players to create too much.

A Durant-Leonard-Amen Thompson-Jabari Smith Jr. base would be huge. Smith averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists this season, giving the Rockets a big forward who can space the floor and survive in athletic playoff lineups. Leonard can guard wings, switch, post smaller defenders, and play slow, efficient offense. The concern is obvious: he is older, expensive, and has a long injury history. But if the Rockets are trying to win during the Durant window, Leonard is one of the few stars who fit that timeline.

Houston Rockets Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Alperen Sengun, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2031 first-round pick, 2032 swap pick

Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Be The Biggest Swing

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the dream move. He is also the move that would cost the most and change the Rockets the most. Giannis averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists this season while shooting 62.4% from the field. Even in an injury-riddled season, that is still one of the most dominant interior profiles in the league.

Pina suggested a possible Giannis framework built around Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and three or four first-round picks. That is the kind of trade that empties a large part of the rebuild. It would take away two major young pieces and multiple picks, but it would give the Rockets a true top-tier star next to Durant. Pina also wrote that the Rockets should be considered a strong candidate if Antetokounmpo ever becomes available.

On the court, Giannis would give the Rockets a force they do not have. He would pressure the rim every night, run in transition, defend across positions, and give them a real identity when the offense slows down. Against the Lakers, the Rockets have too often looked stuck. Giannis does not solve spacing by himself, but he solves pressure. He gets downhill, creates fouls, collapses defenses, and forces opponents to make hard decisions.

The fit with Amen Thompson would need work because both are at their best attacking the paint. That means Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, if he stays, and other shooters would become even more important. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this season while shooting 39.4% from 3, which is why his spacing would be so important in any Giannis build.

Houston Rockets Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., 2027 first-round pick (via Suns), 2027 first-round pick (via Nets), 2031 first-round pick

Donovan Mitchell Or Joel Embiid Would Answer Different Problems

Donovan Mitchell would be the guard answer. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season, shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.4% from 3. He would give the Rockets more late-clock creation, more pull-up shooting, and more control from the backcourt.

That has been one of the biggest issues against the Lakers. With Fred VanVleet injured and Durant not healthy, the Rockets have had to ask too much from young players who are still learning playoff offense. Mitchell would give them a real playoff scorer who can get to the rim, shoot off the dribble, and take pressure off Durant.

The problem is cost and availability. The Cavaliers would need a reason to break up their core, and Mitchell would not come cheap. The Rockets would likely need to offer one premium young player, picks, and salary. Sengun could be too much if the Rockets believe they can keep him and still upgrade at guard. But a package around Smith, Sheppard, picks, and matching salary could at least start a conversation if the Cavaliers decide to reshape the roster.

Houston Rockets Receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Dorian-Finney-Smith, 2027 first-round pick (via Suns), 2027 first-round pick (via Nets), 2032 first-round pick

Joel Embiid is the most complicated name. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists this season, shooting 48.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3 in 38 games. He would give the Rockets a true MVP-level center, a half-court scoring hub, and a player who can punish switches in ways Sengun cannot.

But this is also the riskiest route. Embiid’s health is always the first question, and the Rockets would be taking on a huge contract while giving up major assets. They already know what it feels like to build around an injured star this postseason. Durant has played one game in the series, and the Rockets are down 3-1. Adding another high-level but high-risk star would be dangerous.

Still, if the 76ers ever decide to reset, the Rockets would have enough to call. Sengun would probably be the starting point because he gives the 76ers a younger All-Star center. Picks would have to be included, too. The Rockets would be betting that Embiid’s playoff ceiling is worth the medical risk.

Houston Rockets Receive: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Alperen Sengun, Dorian Finney-Smith, Steven Adams, 2027 first-round pick (via Nets), 2029 first-round pick (DAL/PHX/HOU)

The Rockets do not need to make all of these calls from desperation. They still have talent. Thompson, Sengun, Smith, Sheppard, and Tari Eason are good pieces. They also have picks and contracts to move. But that is exactly why this summer could get aggressive.

If they lose to the Lakers after falling behind 3-0 against a short-handed team, patience will be a harder sell. The Durant trade already moved the timeline forward. Now the Rockets have to decide if the next step is to give him another star, trade him before the window closes, or trust a young core that has not looked ready in this series.

Karl-Anthony Towns And Darius Garland Would Be The Backup Options

Karl-Anthony Towns and Darius Garland would be the more realistic backup options if the Rockets do not want to pay the full price for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, or Joel Embiid. Both would help, but neither should cost the same type of package.

Towns would give the Rockets a cleaner offensive fit at center because of his shooting and floor spacing. He averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists this season while shooting 50.1% from the field and 36.8% from 3. Next to Amen Thompson, that spacing would help. Towns can play pick-and-pop, pull opposing bigs away from the paint, and give the Rockets a different type of frontcourt offense.

But this should not be a Sengun-level move. Alperen Sengun is younger, already productive, and still gives the Rockets a long-term offensive hub. If the Rockets are calling on Towns, the offer should be more about matching salary, adding one real young piece, and giving the Knicks a pick. Jabari Smith Jr. would be the main value piece because he gives the Knicks size, shooting, and an easier long-term contract. Steven Adams and Dorian Finney-Smith help match money and give the Knicks veteran depth.

Houston Rockets Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks Receive: Jabari Smith Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Steven Adams, 2029 first-round pick (DAL/PHX/HOU)

Garland would be even more of a structure move than a star move. He averaged 18.8 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.4 rebounds this season while shooting 46.0% from the field and 39.6% from 3. The Rockets need a guard who can run offense, handle pressure, and create shots late in the clock. Garland would do that without forcing the whole team to change.

The price should be lower here, too. Garland is a very good guard, but he is not the type of player who should cost two major young pieces and multiple first-round picks if the Clippers only traded an expiring, aging James Harden for him. If the Rockets chase him, they should try to keep Sengun, Thompson, and Eason out of the deal. Reed Sheppard would be the main young piece because of his shooting upside, while Finney-Smith and Adams help with salary and rotation value. One first-round pick should be enough to make it a serious offer.

Houston Rockets Receive: Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Reed Sheppard, Dorian Finney-Smith, Steven Adams, 2029 first-round pick (DAL/PHX/HOU)

Final Thoughts

The Rockets have the assets to make a major move, but I do not think that is the most likely outcome this summer. It is not really how they have operated. The Durant trade was already a huge step for them, and even after that, they did not go hard for a point guard at the deadline. Now that decision looks like a real mistake, because this series has shown how badly they need another steady creator when the game slows down.

That is why the names are interesting, but the timing still feels difficult. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Darius Garland would all change the roster in different ways. The Rockets can build serious offers if they want. They have young players, picks, and contracts. But there is a difference between having the package and actually making the trade.

My read is that the Rockets are more likely to wait. They can run this group back, see what Durant looks like with a healthier roster, and keep their best assets for the next pressure point. That could be the next trade deadline. By then, the Rockets will know if this roster is truly close, and Durant’s future will be much harder to ignore if he signals an intent to decline his 2027 Player Option.

If the Rockets are struggling or Durant is not sold on the direction, they may have no choice but to act. But for now, a massive summer trade still feels more like an idea than the most likely plan.