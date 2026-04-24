Rockets Could Trade Alperen Sengun For Giannis Antetokounmpo If They Lose First-Round Matchup Against Lakers

The Houston Rockets could make major changes to their roster in the summer if they wind up exiting the NBA Playoffs in the first round after falling to a 2-0 series deficit against the LA Lakers.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Rockets Could Trade Alperen Sengun For Giannis Antetokounmpo If They Lose First-Round Matchup Against Lakers
Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets currently face a 2-0 series deficit in the first round of their 2026 NBA Playoffs matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Rockets hope to keep the series alive with a Game 3 win at home over the Lakers, many are already writing the Rockets off in this series and out of the Playoffs in general.

If the Rockets can’t beat the Lakers without Austin Reaves or Luka Doncic in the first round, the franchise might be more than just a returning Fred VanVleet away from title contention. The team might need another superstar to lead the franchise alongside Kevin Durant to maximize their championship window over the next few seasons.

Alperen Sengun has emerged as one of the key pieces of the Rockets’ rebuild, with the center averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over the regular season. After averaging 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists through the first two losses in the Lakers series, there have been rumors around Sengun being the player the Rockets move on from to continue building around Durant.

The Athletic’s Will Guillory has revealed that the Rockets will likely be linked to superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo over the summer, with the main outgoing asset being Sengun. This list of potential additions also includes Donovan Mitchell and Kawhi Leonard

“Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a name many connect to Houston as a potential superstar who could be acquired in a Şengün trade. Kawhi Leonard or Donovan Mitchell could also be possibilities. If Houston makes Şengün available, along with some of the future draft picks they hold, it would put them squarely among the favorites to acquire any of the disgruntled superstars who may become available.”

Sengun has proved his value to the Rockets as a key contributor. However, Sengun can make any team a Playoff contender based on his stats alone. A trade to the Bucks would allow the franchise to remain competitive in an era after Giannis Antetokounmpo, but there are natural reservations on both sides that haven’t led to a finalized deal between the parties. Giannis averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists during the 2025-26 NBA season.

Donovan Mitchell’s availability depends purely on if the 29-year-old guard would enter free agency rather than agree to a new deal with the Cavaliers. Given he’s produced at an All-NBA level every season in Cleveland, it’s hard to see the franchise cheapening out out on his extension to accommodate other stars. As a result, it looks unlikely that Mitchell will be available as an option to lead any tradecheapening outcheap operation.

If the Rockets can’t trade Sengun for Mitchell on a Cavaliers team with multiple frontcourt pieces already, a potential deal for Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers might be interesting. The Cavaliers could give the Clippers the pieces they need in Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen to keep a competitive core alive alongside the emerging young teams in the NBA.

However, with the Clippers expected to face a monumental punishment after the Aspiration scandal, it seems unlikely they’ll be able to renegotiate the deal they have in place with the Raiders before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sengun could be a version of Nikola Jokic in the future, but the Rockets would be foolish not to pair a superstar like Durant with someone like Antetokounmpo, Leonard, or Mitchell.They’re better off completing his development in as a key force driving a top offense in the NBA media world. This cycle ensured players stay stuck with their current teams, although Antetokounmpo, Leonard, and Mitchell could find new homes in the summer if the right opportunity tempts them away from their current homes.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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