Kawhi Leonard On His Future With The Clippers; Dismisses Aspiration Case Concerns

After an inspiring run through the second half of the 2025-26 season, the Los Angeles Clippers‘ valiant attempt to secure a playoff berth came up short. Following a 126-121 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers crashed out of the play-in tournament.

While this is an unfortunate end to a rather inspiring regular-season run, the Clippers won’t have the luxury of resting just yet. In light of the rumors surrounding Kawhi Leonard, L.A. will have its hands full this offseason. On that note, however, Leonard shared a straightforward response regarding his position with the team during his postgame interview.

“Let me cry about this loss a little bit more. We’re going to have our discussions when that time comes,” Leonard stated.

At the current juncture, Kawhi Leonard will be going into the offseason with one year left on his contract, valued at $50.3 million for the 2026-27 season. As the reporter mentioned, however, the Clippers’ superstar will be eligible for another extension, which Los Angeles could offer to retain him as their franchise cornerstone.

In light of his performance this season, it would be advisable for the Clippers to offer an extension. With averages of 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, Leonard was nothing short of elite.

Unfortunately, given the ongoing investigations into last year’s scandal with the Aspiration deal, Kawhi Leonard’s position on the Clippers’ roster remains in question.

Kawhi Leonard Downplays Aspiration Case

The Aspiration controversy was one of the major talking points of last year’s offseason. With reports suggesting that the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard were engaged in backdoor activities to circumvent the salary cap, the NBA launched a private investigation into the matter.

The findings from the investigation could prove vital, as the NBA would have to take measures to penalize the Clippers. Despite this, the superstar downplayed the situation while speaking with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

“I’m not sure. I never thought about it too much, other than the questions asked. You’ll have to ask the NBA, not me. I’m not the one doing the investigation… I think we’re gonna be in the clear, like I told you before. So, I’m not stressing it.”

Leonard’s stance on the matter seems justified. Given that he isn’t directly involved in the investigation, revealing any additional details may result in further speculation.

Although he remained stoic, the matter is far more serious.

The NBA has several means of penalizing the Clippers, some of which include fines and docking draft picks. However, the one approach that could hurt the franchise the most would involve the NBA voiding Kawhi Leonard’s contract.

Given that the forward has one year left on his deal, L.A. still has the luxury of trading him to bring something of value. However, if his contract is voided, Leonard effectively becomes a free agent, leaving the Clippers in a relatively vulnerable position.

Kawhi Leonard has garnered considerable interest from teams this season. On that note, teams like the Miami Heat have also been identified as a potential landing spot.

At the moment, it is difficult to forecast what Leonard’s future with the Clippers will be. Still, given the team’s performance and the growing uncertainty due to the investigation, there is good reason to believe that the forward will not remain with the Clippers next season.