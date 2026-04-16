Steve Kerr Calls Out Stephen Curry’s Critics Who Said Warriors Should Shut Him Down For The Season

Steve Kerr reminds Stephen Curry's critics why the Warriors did not shut him down for the season after stellar performance in comeback win over the Clippers.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Steve Kerr Flexes On Stephen Curry's Critics Who Said Warriors Should Shut Him Down For The Season
Credits: Imagn Images

Stephen Curry and the Warriors (37-45) have pulled off a phenomenal upset and defeated the Clippers (42-40) after beating them 126-121 in a nail-biting elimination game in Los Angeles tonight.

During the postgame press conference, the Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr, spoke to the media and slammed Curry’s critics, who at one point suggested he should be shut down for the season.

“This is why Steph came back. Everyone out there who thought Steph should take the rest of the year off,” said Kerr as he banged the table. “This is what he does. If he can compete, he competes. And it was just incredible to watch.”

Kerr went on to express his pride in the team and explained how happy he was to see them performing at a championship caliber level, even if it was just for one night.

“Just all I’m thinking about is how proud I am of the guys to really show what they’re made of and the fact that we’re still alive. We’ve got to go to Phoenix now and try to get another one, and get ourselves in the playoffs.”

“But more than anything, I’m just so proud of the guys. We must have been down double figures five, six separate times, and we came back every single time we made a run. It was such an incredible display of guts, competitiveness, and connection.”

“Obviously, Steph and Dray kind of took over down the stretch. Dray’s defense, he’s the best defender I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s just insane what he does out there. The job he did on Kawhi. I thought our coaches did a really good job with the game plan to blitz Kawhi and try to put a crowd around him.”

“And so the preparation was good, and the players really followed through, and for one night, you know, we’re us. We’re champions again. And I know that that may sound crazy to everybody out there. It’s a play-in game. I don’t care. Just absolutely beautiful to watch,” concluded Kerr.

Stephen Curry led all scorers for the Warriors with 35 points, four assists, one rebound, and one steal while shooting 12-23 from the field (52.2 FG%) and 7-12 from beyond the arc (58.3 3P%).

The Clippers controlled a majority of the first half. Every time the Warriors tried to make a run back into the game, the Clippers responded with their own run.

Curry got going in the third quarter after struggling with just eight points in the first half. He scored 27 of his 35 points in the second half (16 in the third quarter alone). Having an unwavering faith in Stephen Curry clearly gave Steve Kerr something to subtly flex about at the conference today.

The Clippers eventually ended up taking a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter before an offensive explosion from the Warriors’ veterans was combined with Draymond Green’s exceptional defense to come up with two crucial steals in the clutch, sealing the win for Golden State.

After losing their regular season finale to the Clippers by five points, it seems like they instantly got their redemption with a five-point win in the play-in tournament.

The Warriors are now headed to Phoenix to face the Suns in another elimination game that could see them potentially get the eighth seed and face the Thunder in the Playoffs. Meanwhile, this is an unfortunate end to the Clippers’ season after surging back from an ugly start and still managing a winning record in the regular season.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) high five guard Brandin Podziemski (2) after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images 5 Things We Learned As Warriors’ Veterans Come Up Huge To Eliminate Clippers In Clutch Play-In Victory
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