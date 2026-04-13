Warriors Player Ratings: Curry’s Hot Shooting Can’t Prevent Close Loss To Clippers

The Golden State Warriors had their chances, but this one slipped away due to inconsistency on the offensive end and an inability to match the shot-making of the Los Angeles Clippers. Golden State actually did a lot right since they won the rebounding battle, generated second-chance opportunities, and got to the line, but 28.2% from three and prolonged scoring droughts proved costly.

This felt like a game that was there to take, but the Warriors just couldn’t sustain momentum long enough to seize control despite Stephen Curry’s shooting. Here’s how each player graded out, because this was an exact preview of what we can expect when both teams meet in the play-in tournament.

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 7-14 FG, 4-9 3PT, 6-8 FT, 29 MIN

Curry was the engine offensively, balancing efficiency with volume and keeping Golden State within striking distance. He hit timely shots and even contributed on the glass, but didn’t quite have that takeover stretch that flips a game like this.

Charles Bassey: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 5-6 FG, 6-8 FT, 19 MIN

Bassey was one of the few Warriors who consistently produced. Efficient, physical, and aggressive attacking the rim – he gave Golden State a real interior presence.

Gui Santos: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 1-2 FT, 17 MIN

Santos brought energy and toughness, especially on the glass. His four offensive rebounds stood out and helped generate second chances.

Kristaps Porzingis: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 3-8 FG, 0-4 3PT, 6-6 FT, 24 MIN

Porzingis was effective in spurts, particularly getting to the line, but the perimeter shot completely abandoned him. He impacted the glass, but the lack of spacing from his position hurt the offense overall.

Brandin Podziemski: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 3-10 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN

Podziemski had a few nice moments, but like much of the team, struggled with efficiency. He competed and contributed across the board, though the shooting numbers leave this feeling slightly underwhelming.

Malevy Leons: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 3-4 FG, 2-2 FT, 17 MIN

Leons was efficient and composed, making the most of his opportunities. A quiet but effective contribution.

Nate Williams: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 3-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 13 MIN

Williams brought an extra punch on offense, though for sure, the shooting efficiency was average. He provided decent production for the bench.

Al Horford: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 1-4 3PT, 19 MIN

Horford gave steady minutes but didn’t leave much of a mark. He spaced the floor and moved the ball, yet never truly influenced the game in a meaningful way.

Pat Spencer: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 19 MIN

Spencer had some good playmaking moments, but struggled to convert consistently. A mixed performance.

De’Anthony Melton: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2 BLK, 1-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Defensively, Melton was quite active, and the two blocks were great, but he really struggled on the offensive end. He missed a troubling number of shots and this really hurt the team.

Seth Curry: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 2-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 12 MIN

Seth knocked down a couple of threes, but overall couldn’t find much rhythm. The Warriors needed more shot-making from him.

Gary Payton II: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 12 MIN

Payton did his usual defensive work, but offensively was barely involved.

Will Richard: D

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-3 3PT, 20 MIN

Rough night offensively. Richard had open looks but couldn’t convert, and it hurt the second unit’s spacing.