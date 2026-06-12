Isiah Thomas Calls Out NBA’s Biggest Michael Jordan Myth: The Flu Game

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has been retired for over two decades, but his legacy lives on as one of the most iconic NBA superstars in history. Over 15 years in the league, he provided so many memorable moments that often get told as classic stories today.

One of his more famous acts is the ‘Flu Game,’ which saw him play hero for the Bulls while stricken with a mysterious illness during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. He was lethargic all night and appeared on the verge of passing out at times. Yet, in the end, Jordan would lead his team to victory with 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block. The only problem is, according to Isiah Thomas, the “Flu Game” didn’t actually involve the flu at all.

“The way our game now is being talked about in some ways is very mythical, it ain’t real,” said Thomas on ‘the Run it Back’ show. “It ain’t real. Like, we’re still calling his game ‘The Flu Game,’ and they know he didn’t have the flu, but they promote it. I’m just down for honesty and telling the truth about what we’re seeing. So, if NBC is going to bring back people to talk about the game, bring folks who are going to be honest and tell the truth, not this BS.”

Something was clearly off with Jordan that day, but it was initially unclear what exactly happened. Some doubted anything had happened at all, while others claimed it was all a hoax to inflate Jordan’s legacy. Others theorized it was simply the result of a bad hangover, brought on after a night full of drinking and gambling.

Of course, it was later confirmed that the illness was actually a bout of food poisoning. As the story goes, Jordan got sick on game day after ordering a pizza the night before that was allegedly sabotaged by Jazz fans. He was the only one who ate a slice that night, which was hand-delivered by five people.

In the end, whatever the truth, Michael came through for his team when they needed a win. To this day, it’s remembered as a shining example of his unshakeable focus and relentless perseverance. The problem for Isiah is not how the game is celebrated, but the narrative behind what happened that day.

Instead of cute tales and nicknames that mythologize events, Isiah Thomas wants discourse that is honest and true to the game. That’s especially so when it comes to Michael Jordan, who has always been considered IT’s biggest rival. For years, Thomas has had to watch people spread falsehoods that diminish his own greatness while uplifting No. 23’s legacy. Going forward, he wants more accountability for the media in maintaining historical accuracy.

Regarding what to think of the ‘Flu Game,’ nothing can take away what Jordan did that day. Regardless of his physical state, the man showed up and delivered on the greatest possible stage. He answered the call and achieved victory against the odds, the mark of a true basketball legend.