Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Framework Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Celtics, Jaylen Brown to Trail Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is increasingly expected to be moved before the 2026 NBA Draft. Jake Fischer and Marc Stein reported that many around the league believe the Bucks intend to make a deal before June 23, and Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam already said he wanted Antetokounmpo’s future settled before the draft.

Antetokounmpo has still dropped some hints about being open to staying with the Bucks, but the contract situation makes this urgent. He is eligible for a four-year, $275.0 million extension on Oct. 1, and there is still no clear sign that an agreement is coming. After months of trade noise during the regular season, the Bucks may have to act before the market gets worse.

The Heat and Blazers have been mentioned as two of the strongest suitors. The Blazers are especially important because they have young players, salary, and draft pieces. They have also been described as a team willing to chase Antetokounmpo even with contract risk.

The Celtics were first seen more like a background threat because any real offer would likely need Jaylen Brown. That is a huge decision. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this season, and the Celtics would be breaking up the Tatum-Brown core to chase a higher-level star.

Now the Celtics angle looks more serious. Ira Winderman reported that the Giannis-to-Celtics smoke is “very real,” and that the Celtics are looking to find a third team for Brown. That is the key part. The Bucks may not want Brown as the final return if they are starting a reset. They would rather get younger players, salary, and draft assets.

That opens the door for the Blazers. In this framework, the Celtics land Antetokounmpo, the Blazers get Brown as a proven star scorer next to Deni Avdija, and the Bucks receive Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, the No. 27 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Celtics’ 2030 first-round pick, and the Celtics’ 2031 second-round pick.

The Trade Proposal

Boston Celtics Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, No. 27 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, 2030 first-round pick (Celtics), 2031 second-round pick (Celtics)

The salaries line up well enough to build a realistic framework around. Antetokounmpo is owed $58.5 million in 2026-27, Brown is owed $57.1 million, and that’s essentially a one-for-one swap between the Celtics and the Bucks.

The Trail Blazers fill in the gap by sending Grant ($34.2M), Sharpe ($20.1M), and Henderson ($13.6M) to Milwaukee, giving the Bucks three functional pieces instead of just one expensive veteran.

The picks round out the structure. The Celtics attach the No. 27 pick in 2026, their 2031 first-rounder, and their 2031 second-rounder. The 2030 first is the one that matters most long-term because by then, the Celtics’ window could look very different.

Why The Celtics Pull The Trigger

This trade doesn’t happen unless Antetokounmpo signals he’s willing to sign the four-year, $275 million extension available to him on October 1. That’s the non-negotiable condition. Jaylen Brown is 28, under long-term contract, and coming off the best season of his career. Moving him and draft capital for a one-year rental is indefensible. But if the commitment is there, the conversation changes entirely.

What often gets lost in the Brown discussion is how extraordinary his 2025-26 season actually was. Jayson Tatum missed most of the year with a ruptured Achilles, and Brown didn’t just hold things together.

He became a legitimate MVP-level player, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 47.7% from the field. So this isn’t a simple upgrade. Moving Brown costs the Celtics a proven playoff performer and a former Finals MVP. That has to be acknowledged honestly.

What Antetokounmpo offers, though, is something the Celtics simply cannot replicate elsewhere. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 62.4% from the field in a lost season, on a broken roster. The rim pressure he generates on every single possession is unlike anything Brown provides. He draws fouls at an elite rate, creates transition opportunities, and completely changes how defenses have to guard.

The fit concerns are real but manageable. Antetokounmpo is not a three-point shooter, and spacing becomes a genuine issue. However, the Celtics have the personnel to work around it. Tatum can carry the perimeter load. Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser provide enough shooting to keep defenses honest.

The late-game half-court situations are a fair criticism because Brown is a better shot creator in those moments, but Tatum doesn’t disappear in the fourth quarter. That’s still a functional closing lineup.

The draft cost, in isolation, is reasonable for a team in win-now mode. The 27th pick, the 2030 first, and the 2031 second are sweeteners to get the Bucks into the deal. Brown is the real price. And if Antetokounmpo commits long-term, paying that price transforms the Celtics’ ceiling in a way very few trades ever could.

Why The Trail Blazers Skip The Gamble

The Trail Blazers have been connected to the Antetokounmpo market, but Brown represents a fundamentally safer acquisition. Antetokounmpo, without a contract commitment, is a massive gamble for a franchise still finding its footing. Brown is younger, locked in long-term, and doesn’t come with the same uncertainty attached.

More importantly, Brown solves a real problem. Deni Avdija had a breakout season, putting up 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while making his first All-Star team. But even with that production, the Trail Blazers need another top-end scorer if they’re going to push past the first round. You can’t win in this league with one star-level creator, and Avdija knows that better than anyone.

Brown gives them that second creator immediately. He can attack the rim, score through contact, operate in the mid-range, and defend at a high level on the other end. At 28, coming off a 28.7-point season, he’s not a project. He’s a proven playoff contributor who’s already won at the highest level.

The cost is legitimate. Losing Scoot Henderson stings, but he’s still not a sure franchise piece at this point in his development. Shaedon Sharpe is the harder piece to move, averaging 20.8 points per game with major upside still ahead of him. And Jerami Grant’s $34.2 million contract is useful salary, even if he’s not part of the long-term picture.

What the Trail Blazers retain matters just as much. Avdija stays. Donovan Clingan stays. Jrue Holiday stays. Toumani Camara stays. That’s a legitimate defensive core and a credible frontcourt around Brown. This roster has direction, and that’s more than most young teams can say.

Why The Bucks Accept The Reset

The Bucks only engage in this conversation if the Antetokounmpo situation has genuinely reached a breaking point. A 32-50 record and a missed playoff appearance put the franchise in a very different position than it was two years ago. The same front office that built a championship team now has to decide whether to restart or continue pushing with an aging core and limited assets.

If there’s real belief that Antetokounmpo won’t sign the extension, waiting becomes dangerous. His value is highest right now, and the longer this drags toward the deadline, the more leverage shifts away from Milwaukee.

Brown would be a strong return player, but he doesn’t solve the bigger structural problem. He’ll be 29, expensive, and built for a team ready to compete immediately next June. The Bucks aren’t that team right now, and adding Brown without the surrounding pieces to support him doesn’t accelerate the timeline enough to justify it.

That’s why the three-team structure makes sense for the Bucks. Henderson, at 22, is still developing, and the improvement in his shooting numbers (35.2% from three, 84% from the line) gives the organization something real to project forward.

Sharpe is the upside piece: 20.8 points per game, elite athleticism, and a scoring profile that translates across contexts. If his three-point shot catches up to the rest of his game, he’s a legitimate star-level talent.

Grant provides veteran stability and scoring while the younger players develop, and his contract could be moved again in a future deal if needed. The picks add structure to the rebuild, with the first-rounder from the Celtics carrying the most long-term value depending on how their window ages.

No return package matches Antetokounmpo’s value as a player. That’s simply the reality of moving a two-time MVP. But Henderson, Sharpe, Grant, an immediate first-rounder, a future first, and a future second gives the Bucks a legitimate foundation to rebuild around, and that’s something they don’t currently have.

Final Verdict

Every team in this deal has a coherent reason to say yes, and that’s what makes it worth taking seriously.

The Celtics are betting that Tatum and Antetokounmpo is a higher ceiling than Tatum and Brown. Given what Antetokounmpo brings in terms of size, paint dominance, rebounding, and defensive versatility, that’s a logical position, provided the extension gets done. Without it, this is a non-starter.

The Trail Blazers are choosing the safer path. Brown is a proven star under contract, and pairing him with Avdija gives the roster a new identity. It’s not the Antetokounmpo lottery ticket, but it’s a more stable foundation to build on.

The Bucks are choosing to restart. Henderson and Sharpe give them youth and upside. Grant and the draft capital give them flexibility. It won’t feel equal to trading Antetokounmpo, it never will, but it’s a realistic path forward for a franchise that needs one.

The hardest part of this whole thing is on the Celtics side. Moving Brown isn’t a depth chart tweak, it’s a franchise identity decision. But if Giannis commits, you have to at least pick up the phone.