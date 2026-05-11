Bucks Are Open For Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Offers

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially listening to trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the NBA landscape could be heading toward one of the biggest superstar trades in league history.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Milwaukee has opened discussions around Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA Draft Combine and is preparing for what is expected to become a massive bidding war across the league.

Charania reported that the Bucks are maintaining an asking price centered around ‘a young blue-chip talent and/or a surplus of draft picks.’

At the same time, Milwaukee is still leaving the door open for one final aggressive move to convince Giannis to stay. The Bucks reportedly plan to explore parallel paths this offseason, either trading Antetokounmpo or reshaping the roster around him one more time.

The situation has been building for over a year.

According to ESPN, Antetokounmpo believed for months that the time had come for both sides to move on. The relationship between the superstar and the franchise reportedly fractured throughout the season after injuries, losses, and internal frustration. Milwaukee finished 32-50 and missed both the playoffs and play-in tournament entirely, ending one of the NBA’s most successful stretches.

Despite averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists this season, Giannis reportedly no longer believes the Bucks are positioned to contend at the highest level. Injuries to himself and the failure of the Damian Lillard era accelerated those concerns.

The Bucks already made a coaching change by hiring Taylor Jenkins to a six-year deal, but league insiders believe the Giannis decision will define the entire future of the organization.

Several contenders are already circling. Charania reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers all pursued Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline.

The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are also expected to aggressively explore deals this summer. Golden State landed the No. 11 pick in the draft lottery, while Miami secured No. 13, giving both franchises additional trade ammunition.

Still, there is growing belief around the league that Giannis would prefer to remain in the Eastern Conference rather than move West into a brutal conference loaded with contenders. That preference immediately boosts teams like the Knicks, Cavaliers, Celtics, and potentially even the Washington Wizards if they become aggressive after winning the No. 1 pick.

Milwaukee’s leverage remains complicated because Giannis effectively controls much of the process. He has one guaranteed year remaining before a player option in 2027, meaning teams will want long-term commitment assurances before surrendering massive trade packages. That reality could dramatically shape negotiations.

Ultimately, this offseason now revolves around one question. Does Milwaukee finally trade the greatest player in franchise history, or do they gamble on one final all-in move to save the Giannis era? Right now, both possibilities remain alive.