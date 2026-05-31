Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Delivers Brutally Honest Assessment On His Season After Game 7 Loss: “It Was A Failure”

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2025-26 season with one goal: winning back-to-back championships. Instead, their title defense ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 111-103 Game 7 loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

Despite another MVP season and another deep playoff run, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not interested in celebrating individual accomplishments after the loss. During Oklahoma City’s exit interviews, the two-time MVP delivered a brutally honest assessment of his season.

“It was a failure. I failed at my goal. I didn’t achieve what I wanted to achieve. But in my experience, I learn the most about myself and make the biggest improvements in my career when I fail at a goal and don’t get what I want. I look at this no differently. I didn’t get where I wanted to go this season. There’s a reason for that.”

“Now I have to identify that reason and make sure it never happens again.”

It is a mindset that helps explain why Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the NBA’s elite superstars. Individually, there was almost nothing left for him to accomplish this season.

Shai averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range during the regular season. He captured his second consecutive MVP award and earned his fourth straight All-NBA First Team selection.

He also made history by breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record for the longest streak of 20-point games in NBA history. What was once 127 games has now grown to an incredible 140-game streak.

In the playoffs, Gilgeous-Alexander remained productive, averaging 27.6 points, 7.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.3% from the field.

However, the Spurs made life difficult for him in the Western Conference Finals. Against San Antonio, he averaged 25.9 points and 8.9 assists but shot just 40.9% from the field and 28.6% from three-point range. The Spurs consistently threw multiple defenders at him, packed the paint, and forced other Thunder players to beat them.

The lack of offensive support became a major problem for Oklahoma City.

Jalen Williams, the Thunder’s secondary star, appeared in only five of Oklahoma City’s 15 playoff games because of recurring hamstring injuries. Without Williams ‘ health, Oklahoma City struggled to generate consistent offense outside of Gilgeous-Alexander.

That reality was evident throughout the Spurs series, particularly in Game 7, when Shai finished with 35 points but received limited offensive help as the Thunder fell short. Still, there is little reason to believe Oklahoma City’s championship window is closing.

The Thunder remain loaded with young talent, future draft picks, and financial flexibility. They own the No. 12 and No. 17 picks in the upcoming draft and have already been linked to potential trade-up scenarios involving elite prospects such as Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson.

There have also been rumors connecting Oklahoma City to stars such as Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley as the franchise evaluates ways to strengthen its roster after falling short against Wembanyama.

That may be the biggest lesson from this postseason. The Thunder are still one of the NBA’s best teams. But they now have a new obstacle standing in their way.

An alien in San Antonio.

Wembanyama and the Spurs have announced themselves as legitimate championship contenders, and the road to future titles in the Western Conference may now run directly through them.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, that challenge is not discouraging. It is motivation.

And based on his comments, the Thunder superstar has already started thinking about how to make sure this failure never happens again.