Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Puts Complete Trust In Sam Presti On Thunder’s Offseason Plans

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their quest for back-to-back championships come to a heartbreaking end after a 111-103 Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. Despite winning 62 games and entering the playoffs as defending champions, Oklahoma City fell short against a rising Spurs team led by Victor Wembanyama.

With the season now over, attention has immediately shifted toward the Thunder’s offseason plans. Oklahoma City enters the summer with one of the deepest collections of draft assets in the NBA, multiple trade possibilities, and several key roster decisions to make.

However, franchise superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made it clear that he has complete faith in the man running the organization.

When asked how much input he plans to have regarding offseason moves, Gilgeous-Alexander gave a simple answer.

“I will give zero input. I will let Sam Presti, the greatest GM ever, do his job.”

That statement speaks volumes about the trust Oklahoma City’s players have in Sam Presti, who has built one of the league’s most successful organizations over the last decade.

The Thunder are expected to be one of the most fascinating teams to watch this offseason. They own the No. 12 and No. 17 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and have enough draft capital to move almost anywhere on the board if they choose.

League executives have already floated ideas of Oklahoma City packaging multiple first-round picks to move up for elite prospects such as Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson, two forwards viewed as potential long-term answers in the Western Conference battle against Victor Wembanyama.

The Thunder also has decisions to make with several veterans. Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort have both been mentioned in league speculation as possible trade candidates as Oklahoma City prepares for future salary cap challenges. The franchise is projected to move well above the second apron in the coming seasons once extensions for Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams fully kick in.

There have also been rumors linking the Thunder to bigger names. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has surfaced in various trade discussions, while Oklahoma City has been connected to potential frontcourt upgrades after Wembanyama dominated key stretches of the Western Conference Finals.

Still, none of those decisions appear to concern Gilgeous-Alexander.

The reigning MVP did everything possible in Game 7, finishing with 35 points, nine assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block while shooting 12-for-21 from the field. Unfortunately for Oklahoma City, injuries to Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell throughout the series left too much offensive responsibility on his shoulders.

Even after the disappointing finish, the Thunder remain one of the NBA’s best-positioned franchises. They still have Gilgeous-Alexander in his prime, Holmgren entering another year of development, a deep young core featuring Jared McCain, Cason Wallace, and Ajay Mitchell, plus one of the largest collections of future draft assets in league history.

That is why Gilgeous-Alexander is comfortable stepping back and allowing Presti to work.

Few executives have earned more trust across the NBA than the Thunder general manager. From acquiring Gilgeous-Alexander in the Paul George trade to building a championship roster and maintaining financial flexibility, Presti has repeatedly found ways to keep Oklahoma City among the league’s elite.

Now, after a painful Game 7 defeat, the Thunder face another pivotal offseason. And if Gilgeous-Alexander is concerned about what comes next, he certainly is not showing it.