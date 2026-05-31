Spurs’ Luke Kornet Draws LeBron James Comparison After Wild Game 7 Chasedown Block Against Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs emerged as the winner of the 2026 Western Conference Finals after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 and advancing to the 2026 NBA Finals to face the New York Knicks. The Spurs picked up a narrow 111-103 win in this clash, with the fourth quarter attracting the attention of every NBA fan in the world.

The Spurs controlled most of the game, but the Thunder cut the game down to as little as a three-point lead in the fourth. However, a series of big plays from players like Victor Wembanyama and Julian Champagnie ensured the franchise could stay ahead and advance to the Finals. However, the biggest play probably came with six minutes left in the fourth from backup center Luke Kornet.

Kornet was forced to sub in in the fourth after Wembanyama had picked up five personal fouls. In his less-than-a-minute fourth-quarter stint, Kornet pulled off an incredible highlight, chasing Isaiah Hartenstein down and blocking him on a transition opportunity.

BLOCKED BY LUKE KORNET OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/EOgSLSQR8L — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 31, 2026

Fans were quick to point out the similarity between this play and LeBron James‘ iconic block in the 2016 NBA Finals over Andre Iguodala. While this wasn’t a game-sealing block in the NBA Finals, it carried similar weight in the moment as the Thunder looked like they would complete the fourth quarter comeback until that demoralizing play.

Kornet spoke about the play after the game, revealing in his post-game media interview that his teammates were throwing LeBron comparisons at him from the bench during the game.

“Someone from the bench yelled, ‘Who is it? LeBron James?’ We’ll see which one has more staying power in the record books of history.”

Kornet is averaging 4.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in the postseason, with a -13 total plus/minus over the 18 games. The center has come under fire for causing too big a dropoff when he subs in for Wembanyama, which is more to credit how incredible Wemby has been.

Nonetheless, Kornet’s minutes have caused frustration among Spurs fans this season, with the 30-year-old center discussing what it’s like to be Wemby’s deputy.

“He’s such an impactful player. A lot of our stuff, schematically, especially defensively, does not change. I’m trying to do the best I can.”

The Spurs don’t have any playable big man after Wembanyama, so Kornet’s size as a 7’3″ center allows the Spurs to replicate some aspects of their defensive game plan without making changes for the two centers. However, Kornet just isn’t nearly as mobile as Wembanyama, and naturally is less-effective as a help defender in the paint.

The clip of him blocking Hartenstein would like to differ from critics of Kornet’s mobility, but it’s an unquestioned truth for most of the season. The athleticism on display is more of an exception than what one would assume Kornet would do on the court. It’s also boosted by the fact that Hartenstein is also a center who was trying to finish the move off his dribble.

The comparisons to James’ iconic block on Iguodala are funny, but these blocks aren’t in the same conversation. It was a sensational highlight when it happened, but even Kornet’s sarcastic comment about who the history books remember shows he understands his defensive highlight is not at the level of one of the greatest defensive highlights in NBA history.