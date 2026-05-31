Victor Wembanyama Reveals Impact Of Losing MVP To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “Fueled Me More Than Anything Else Could Have”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lifting the MVP award in front of him greatly motivated Victor Wembanyama.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wenbanyama is headed to the NBA Finals in just his third season in the NBA, following the San Antonio Spurs‘ 111-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on Saturday. Wembanyama had to get past the two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to reach the big stage, and he had some additional motivation to do so.

Gilgeous-Alexander received the MVP award before Game 1 against the Spurs, and Wembanyama didn’t seem too happy watching him lift the award. The Frenchman then dominated Game 1 with 41 points and 24 rebounds and admitted afterward that he was bothered by watching the Canadian hoist the trophy.

Wembanyana wasn’t interested in speaking too much about it at the time. Now that the series is over, though, the 22-year-old revealed on NBA on NBC postgame just how much it fueled him.

“This fueled me more than anything else could have,” Wembanyama said, via Chaz NBA. “Sometimes this game is so hard. This team is so good that you got to use every single emotion you got in you in order to win.

“And sometimes these emotions is passion, is love for the game,” Wembanyama added. “Sometimes it’s anger. Sometimes might even be jealousy. But I don’t want to…weigh myself down with any of these energies. I use them on the court.”

Wembanyama had made his case for MVP during the season, but finished a distant third to Gilgeous-Alexander. He had five first-place votes compared to 83 for the Thunder superstar.

That was bad enough, and Wembanyama seeing Gilgeous-Alexander lift the trophy in front of him only made things worse. The two-time All-Star, who had had 22 points (7-15 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in Game 7, drove home the point in this series that he is the best player in the NBA today.

Wembanyma finished with averages of 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.7 blocks per game against the Thunder while shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc. He was unsurprisingly named Western Conference Finals MVP and has his eyes now set on winning the NBA championship.

The Spurs will take on the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals, and there might be some additional motivation for Wembanyama in that matchup, too. The Knicks, of course, beat them in the final of the 2025 NBA Cup. Taking them down in the Finals after that setback would surely feel great.

As for Gilgeous-Alexander, he averaged 25.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in this series while shooting 40.9% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc. He certainly didn’t play like the MVP for much of this series.

Gilgeous-Alexander did pay respect to the Spurs after the Thunder’s elimination. He thinks they have the makeup to win it all. Provided these teams stay healthy, we’re going to see them clash quite a few times in the playoffs in the future.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Nov 16, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Julian Champagnie Opens Up On How Spurs Saved His Career After Crucial Game 7 Performance
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