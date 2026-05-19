Victor Wembanyama Admits He Was Hurt By Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Winning MVP Over Him

Victor Wembanyama reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning the MVP award over him.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks the ball in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center
May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks the ball in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have hit the ground running in the Western Conference Finals as they stunned the defending champions, the Thunder, in a 122-115 double overtime thriller on the road to steal Game 1.

The French star ended up third in the MVP race behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, which seemingly did not sit well with him. Just a day after the announcement, he exploded in Game 1 and ended up with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, going 14-25 from the floor (56.0 FG%) and 1-2 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%).

After the game ended, a reporter candidly asked him if a competitor like him took it personally that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the MVP award over him, and that fueled his motivation for tonight’s relentless attack on the Thunder.

“Yes, for sure, everything you just said,” Wembanyama admitted before diving into his feelings about Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP award.

“Feels like I still got a lot to learn, and I want to get that trophy many times in my career,” Wembanyama said as he tried to stay humble before making a bold prediction about his career.

Another reporter then asked the French All-Star if he felt after tonight that he is the best player in basketball right now.

“Do I feel like it right now? I feel tired. But it’s not a question I am wondering about right now. But we’ll see, the world is eight billion people, so that means eight billion different opinions.”

Meanwhile, the reigning MVP struggled to find his offensive footing tonight but contributed elsewhere on the box score. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 24 points, 12 assists, five steals, and three rebounds while shooting 7-23 from the field (30.4 FG%) and 2-7 from beyond the arc (28.5 3P%).

Even the Spurs’ head coach addressed the chatter around Victor Wembanyama missing out on the MVP award before and after the win tonight.

“One hundred percent… if you’re a competitor, and you see another competitor get rewarded with what you want… that’s motivation,” said Johnson when asked after the game if the 41-point outburst tonight was fueled by coming third in the MVP race.

“I think Victor, being in the top three for his age, is remarkable. I also think very appropriate. It’s well earned. He’s done more than enough to earn that from the voters. I think Shai has had a remarkable year, a remarkable run, which extends past just this year, and I think the voters reflected that,” said Johnson when he spoke about Wembanyama before the game.

The 22-year-old is already putting up iconic performances in just his first-ever playoff experience, where he has already managed to lead his team to the Western Conference Finals.

Already, experts thought that Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs were the only team that could realistically stop the defending champions from winning back-to-back. But an angry Wembanyama could be a stuff of nightmares for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Thunder guard Alex Caruso looks on during the third quarter against the Pacers in game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center Thunder Player Ratings: Caruso’s Career Performance Goes To Waste Against Spurs In Game 1
Next Article Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images 5 Things We Learned After Wembanyama Destroys Thunder To Give Spurs 1-0 Series Lead
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