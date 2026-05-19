5 Things We Learned After Wembanyama Destroys Thunder To Give Spurs 1-0 Series Lead

The San Antonio Spurs opened the Western Conference Finals with a statement victory, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 to take Game 1 behind a historic performance from Victor Wembanyama. In a matchup featuring elite young talent on both sides, the Spurs controlled the glass, dominated inside, and leaned on Wembanyama’s unstoppable two-way brilliance.

Despite Oklahoma City forcing turnovers and getting a huge scoring explosion from Alex Caruso out of nowhere, San Antonio’s star power proved too much to overcome. Wembanyama delivered one of the most dominant playoff performances we have seen in a very long time, while Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle provided crucial secondary playmaking in a gritty road victory.

Meanwhile, the Thunder struggled to contain San Antonio in the paint and were overwhelmed physically throughout much of the game, putting immediate pressure on Oklahoma City heading into Game 2.

1. Victor Wembanyama Completely Took Over The Series Opener

Victor Wembanyama delivered an absolutely ridiculous performance that completely changed the game, even with De’Aaron Fox sitting out.

The Spurs superstar exploded for 41 points, 24 rebounds, and 3 blocks while shooting 14-25 from the field and 12-13 from the free-throw line. Oklahoma City had no answer for his combination of size, skill, touch, and defensive presence.

He did it all tonight: blocked shots, countless shots altered, logo threes, and no-jump dunks. He was out of this world and controlled every aspect of the game.

Wemby dominated the offensive glass with 9 offensive rebounds, protected the rim defensively, and repeatedly punished mismatches inside. Whenever the Thunder threatened to make a run, Wembanyama responded with another massive play.

This was a full superstar takeover on the Western Conference Finals stage, and judging by the way the fans and players were staring at him after the game, there could be more to come from The Alien.

2. The Spurs Completely Destroyed Oklahoma City On The Glass

San Antonio’s rebounding dominance was one of the biggest deciding factors in the game.

The Spurs outrebounded Oklahoma City 61-40 and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, creating constant second-chance opportunities throughout the night. Wembanyama led the way, but the entire roster contributed physically.

Dylan Harper added 11 rebounds from the guard position, while Stephon Castle chipped in 6 rebounds and consistently helped secure possessions.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City struggled badly to contain San Antonio’s size, especially once Isaiah Hartenstein left the floor.

3. Dylan Harper Played Like A Veteran Star

Dylan Harper delivered one of the most impressive playoff performances of his young career.

Harper finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 steals while constantly impacting the game on both ends of the floor. His ability to create offense, pressure ball handlers defensively, and attack the rim gave Oklahoma City major problems all night.

Even more impressive, Harper committed only one turnover despite handling major playmaking responsibilities in a high-pressure playoff environment.

His composure looked far beyond his years.

4. Alex Caruso Nearly Saved OKC By Himself

Alex Caruso was phenomenal off the bench and nearly carried the Thunder back into the game.

Caruso erupted for 31 points while shooting 8-14 from three-point range and providing his usual defensive intensity. Every time Oklahoma City needed momentum, Caruso delivered a huge shot.

Unfortunately for the Thunder, he received inconsistent support around him. Recently crowned two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled with efficiency, shooting just 7-23 from the field, while Chet Holmgren managed only eight points despite playing 41 minutes.

Without Caruso’s incredible shooting performance, this game likely would have turned into a blowout much earlier.

5. Oklahoma City’s Physical Limitations Were Exposed

Quite frankly, OKC looked overwhelmed physically for large stretches of the game.

The Thunder shot just 41% from the field, lost the rebounding battle badly, and struggled to generate efficient interior offense against San Antonio’s length. Oklahoma City managed only 38 points in the paint compared to San Antonio’s 52.

While the Thunder forced 23 Spurs turnovers and generated more fast-break opportunities, they simply could not compensate for how badly they were dominated inside.

If Oklahoma City wants to even the series in Game 2, finding answers for Wembanyama and improving their rebounding has to become the top priority immediately.