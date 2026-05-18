Draymond Green Calls Out Shams Charania’s “Embarrassing” MVP Leak, Says It’s Bad For The NBA

Draymond Green makes his feelings known on Shams Charania leaking the NBA MVP is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hours before the official announcement.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Nov 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Hours before the official announcement scheduled on Amazon Prime’s broadcast that the Thunder’s star player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, had won the MVP award, Shams Charania leaked the information in a post on X that created a domino effect in the NBA.

Several renowned voices across the league were very unhappy with the leak. Among them was the Warriors veteran, Draymond Green. He recorded an episode of his podcast ‘The Draymond Green Show’ and had some stinging words for Shams Charania’s actions.

“There was a discrepancy with this [time’s MVP announcement]. Shams leaked it. Listen, I think the NBA has to do something about that. Like, ultimately, you’re the NBA. You control the media. Shams is an NBA reporter with ESPN, who is a partner of the NBA. Like, to tweet at 6:00 in the morning about who the NBA MVP is, it’s actually embarrassing,” the Warriors veteran said.

“Like, it makes our league look like we have no organization. It makes our league look like it; it just makes it look like that’s child’s play. Like we can’t hold the winner of the most prestigious individual award in the NBA. We can’t hold those results until it’s actually time to be announced. That was a little disappointing,” Green further added.

“There is no way that can happen. Like, if there’s supposed to be an announcement on Amazon Prime, the announcement has to happen on Amazon Prime. This is something Commissioner Silver has to do something about. This can’t happen. Like, come on. You leak it on Twitter? Also, it can’t be that important to leak information. Like, come on. I thought that was pretty pathetic if I’m being honest.”

“Like, the NBA has to do something; that can’t be the case. The MVP gets leaked at six o’clock in the morning, I actually thought it was fake cuz I saw somebody else tweet it. So I had to start searching.”

“So I had to start searching, and then go on Instagram and be like, oh no, it’s true. Like that’s come on. Something has to be done about that. Like that cannot happen. The leak of the NBA MVP. Like, come on.”

“It’d be one thing if it’s a reporter that’s not prominent in the NBA, but like it’s Shams. Like Shams has to be in partnership with the NBA to be as prominent as he is. That can’t happen. So I thought that was embarrassing,” Green concluded.

Green was among several former NBA players who were unhappy with Charania, including Blake Griffin, who called him out on live television during the announcement.

“It’s Sunday, Shams. Go to brunch, nerd,” Griffin said during the Amazon Prime announcement.

Subsequently, Shams Charania appeared on the Pat McAfee show and justified his actions as being well within the confines of ethical sports journalism.

“When I get news, when I get information, if I’ve vetted it, like I did late Saturday night, early Sunday morning, when I have news 100%, no matter how big, no matter how small, and in this case, obviously, very, very big accomplishment, very big news around the NBA, for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the 14th player in NBA history to be the back-to-back league MVP.”

“He’s only, you know, since Stephen Curry, the only guard to be back-to-back. There’s a list of accomplishments here. So this is a massive story. And when I get it, I vet it. And then my job is to report the news. And so that’s all I focus on. That’s what I wake up thinking about. That’s what I go to sleep thinking about. I feel the responsibility… It’s not going to be the last time I do my job to the best of my ability,” Charania said in his justification.

It will be interesting to see if the league steps in for any repercussions on Charania, but based on his justification, it seems he may not face any consequences.

For now, Charania has only proven yet again the deep extent to which his network runs across the NBA to get him important news before anyone else. In my opinion, he has harmed no one except the Amazon Prime broadcast team, who were planning to capitalize on the information.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Sep 29, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama (1) along with guards De’Aaron Fox (4) and Stephon Castle (5) pose for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Spurs Roll Out Youngest Starting Lineup In NBA Conference Finals History After De’Aaron Fox Blow
Next Article Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Pistons Trade Targets: Kawhi Leonard, Lauri Markkanen Headline Potential Offseason Shakeup
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like