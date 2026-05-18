Every NBA Contender Wants LeBron James: Insider Confirms High Free Agency Demand

LeBron James just ended his 23rd season in the NBA and is now an unrestricted free agent at age 41. Despite being the oldest player in the league right now, the Lakers veteran still has a lot of demand for him across the league.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, every NBA team in contention for a championship next season is interested in adding LeBron James to their team. Charania appeared on Pat McAfee’s show and spoke his mind on James’ future.

“I wouldn’t say that that’s something that’s been determined. Honestly, I think LeBron, more than in past years, probably needs even more time with his family, with his inner circle. And you know, I do know a lot of teams are calling him and his camp.”

“I spoke to Rich Paul the other day at the Chicago Draft Combine last week, and he told me that every contender in the NBA has essentially since the season ended, placed a call. So, that line is going to continue to be open.”

“But listen, LeBron, all indications throughout the season have been that he’s going to play another year. We’ll see if that remains true. He’s got to take that time. We’ve never seen this. 41 years old, year 23.”

“I think if he decides to step away, I don’t think anyone would hold it against him, but I think the expectation has been that probably you’re going to get one more and we’ll see if it’s going to be with the Lakers or somewhere else.”

“But listen, being in LA, having that comfort level, and the Lakers want him, I think all those factors do play a part,” Charania concluded.

After the season ended, James confirmed that he hadn’t decided on his future and would take some time in the summer to mull over potential retirement. According to reports, if James decides to leave the Lakers in free agency, his most likely destinations would either be the Warriors or the Cavaliers.

The NBA media is still conflicted over whether James should come back for another season. But there are two key perspectives on why he should consider retiring at this point in his career.

As per his close friend Dwyane Wade, he’s in a peculiar position to decide on stepping away despite playing at a high level. So if he decides to step away now, he will forever live with the hypothetical scenarios in his head where he could have won another championship.

Another perspective is that his staying much longer is only waiting for an inevitable fall from grace and Father Time catching up to him, where we may be forced to see James fall out of team rotations and become a role player in his final years. To avoid letting that happen, media members like Paul Pierce feel James should retire right now.

The 41-year-old veteran superstar still averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.9% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc in the 2026 playoffs. This shows he can still play at a high level despite nearing age 42.

It will certainly be interesting to see how LeBron James decides to end his career. It may not be on the Lakers, but it also may not be on any team at all. I don’t know if the world is ready for the NBA without LeBron James, but the basketball world will respect whatever the King decides to do at this point.