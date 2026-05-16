LeBron James Offseason Watch: Warriors, Cavaliers Lead The Race To Sign NBA Legend

For NBA legend LeBron James, the future has never been more uncertain. After completing the final leg of his two-year, $101 million contract, he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent this July, when multiple options will surface.

At 41 years old, retirement is not off the table for James, but he seems unlikely to walk away now, just months removed from his historic 23rd season: 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three. At this point, it seems like LeBron has several more years in the tank, but there is debate over where those final years will be spent. According to Marc Stein, two teams stand above the rest in the LeBron sweepstakes: the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

“The Golden State Warriors, who league sources say have maintained a longstanding interest in bringing James to Northern California, will be severely limited in what they can offer,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein. “James’ hometown Cleveland Cavaliers have even less financial flexibility than the Warriors and are so far away from all the Tinseltown ties that LeBron and his family have established during this run as a Laker, but no one wants to totally rule that one out because of the storybook ending factor.”

Both the Cavs and the Warriors have been tied to LeBron for a while now, and they are seen as his most likely landing spots. As win-now teams in desperate need of veteran reinforcements, James can be the piece that puts them over the top. It could be a similar story with the Clippers or Knicks, although they are considered a tier behind the other teams in terms of their chances of signing the King.

“James’ deep fondness for Madison Square Garden has been known for years, but the Knicks could certainly opt to stay on their current path,” Stein added. “The only other team you could credibly add to the shortlist is the Clippers, who employ James’ former Cavaliers coach (Tyronn Lue) and do play in Los Angeles.”

None of these teams is particularly surprising, and they are each well-suited for LeBron in their own ways. Still, there are some squads that are noticeably absent from the list. So far, there’s been no mention of the Miami Heat or the Chicago Bulls, two legacy teams that are almost always tied to the biggest stars. The Thunder are also off the list, ruling out the possibility of LeBron ring-chasing for his final chapter.

As it stands now, a return to the Lakers is the most likely path for James. According to Stein, this is the most anticipated decision of the summer, and it makes sense for both LeBron and the Lakers. Earlier in the season, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic confirmed their desire to keep playing with the four-time champion, who put the team on his back in the wake of several major injuries. For LeBron, the reasons to re-sign are clear: being teammates with Bronny, living in Los Angeles, and maintaining a culture of greatness that befits his legendary status.

If not the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors make a lot of sense for LeBron. It would be a fresh start for James without the need to move from California. He’d get to play with his longtime rival and fellow star, Stephen Curry, who is also in a quest to win one last title. With the Warriors, he can rest easy knowing they’d be doing everything to chase the championship, unlike in Los Angeles, where Rob Pelinka has prioritized flexibility for the future.

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers have already been planting the seeds for LeBron’s return. He began his career there back in 2003 and then led them to a championship after a four-year stint with the Heat. They have come a long way since his second departure in 2018, but they haven’t come close to replicating his old glory days. If James wants the storybook ending, what better place than where his career began? In the process, he can also compete for his fifth championship alongside Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

The New York Knicks are the great wild card in this chase. While there’s no indication that LeBron would want to move to the other side of the country, he might consider it if he joined the Knicks. With Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges, they have already achieved contender status, and LeBron’s arrival would make them favorites in the East. Let’s not forget the opportunity for LeBron to expand his empire by bringing it to America’s biggest city. In New York, LeBron’s brand and legacy would reach new heights.

As the final team of the James contenders, the Clippers shouldn’t hold their breath on welcoming No. 23 to the club. Even so, they cannot be ruled out. They still have two-way superstar Kawhi Leonard on the roster, and an enthusiastic owner in Steve Ballmer, whose resources are endless. Their plans this summer are still unclear, but James might opt to finish what he started if they can provide stability and a chance to compete in his 24th season.

Ultimately, nobody knows which way LeBron is leaning, not even the King himself. With so many choices in front of him, there are a lot of variables to consider, and picking wrong could have a devastating impact on the final stretch of his career. That’s why we can expect the iconic forward to take his time with the process and evaluate every situation before making a final decision.