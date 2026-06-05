NBA Insider Gets Real On LeBron James’ Next Decision As Lakers Split Gains Traction

Brian Windhorst says LeBron James' future is up in the air as unrestricted free agent.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

NBA legend LeBron James is facing a major decision this summer. With his contract set to expire, he’s going to become an unrestricted free agent with the power to chose how and where his storied career comes to an end.

While returning to the Los Angeles Lakers is certainly a possibility, it’s far from a guarantee. In fact, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, it’s roughly 50/50 odds that the King returns to Los Angeles next season. Even if he does return, it likely won’t be for the kind of deal LeBron is looking for.

“The Lakers would love to have LeBron back,” said Windhorst on ESPN Radio. “But they want him back at a number. LeBron wants to play another year again, and he wants to play in LA, but he wants a certain number. I would suspect they are ultimately going to agree on a number, but I don’t think it will happen tomorrow. They’ll eye each other and circle each other and exhaust all of their other options before they have to shake hands in a month. Having said that, I don’t think it’s a guarantee. I’m probably at 51% that he remains there.”

At 41, LeBron has a lot of mileage on his body, and he’s coming off his first season ever as the third offensive option. That’s why the Lakers would prefer if he took a paycut this offseason, so he can stay with the team while allowing them to maintain financial flexibility. With Austin Reaves due for a big payday, not having to give LeBron the max would make roster building a lot easier.

Of course, in LeBron’s eyes, he deserves nothing less than the maximum salary. Besides his status as one of the greatest players ever (four-time MVP, four-time chamion), his value on the court is immeasurable as a leader and versatile wing player with averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting from the field and 31.7% shooting from three in 2025-26. Even as the third option,  his impact is undeniable, and many teams would be willing to meet his demands.

This summer, with so many options to consider, nothing has been ruled out. Retirement remains a strong possibility, but reports of a meeting with Stephen Curry suggests the Warriors could also be in play. Whatever LeBron decides, we know that winning will be a big part of the process.

Now, just like always, James wants to be in a position to succeed and play meaningful games in the spring. The Lakers offer him a chance to do that, but so do the Cavaliers, Clippers, and Warriors. For now, it will just depend on which team presents the best offer, and how far the Lakers are willing to go to keep him around. If he takes some pay cut, there might be a world where he returns to play alongside Reaves and Doncic.

Either way, it’s going to take time, and we shouldn’t expect a major decision right away. As free agency plays out, LeBron will likely canvass the field to find the most suitable place to end his career.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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