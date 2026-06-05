Timothée Chalamet Shares Hilarious Post About The “Wear And Tear” Of Being A Knicks Fan

For the New York Knicks, being back in the NBA Finals after 27 years is already a big deal. However, for Knicks fans, the opportunity to see their team lift the trophy after 53 years is nothing short of generational.

For those who have remained loyal to the Knicks, the team’s current position is one they could have only dreamed of. Among these fans, Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet holds a place all of his own.

As an ardent Knicks fan, Chalamet has routinely been spotted at games at Madison Square Garden and on the road. Needless to say, the toll such fandom can take on an individual is significant. Thus, in a recent Instagram story, Timothée Chalamet hilariously highlighted this, as he posted an image of himself wearing a Knicks t-shirt, ice packs on his knees, locked in for Game 2.

Timothee Chalamet on Instagram: “People underestimate the wear and tear on the body for a fan throughout the playoffs. Self care is important.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/1rgbfEIHVJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 5, 2026

In a follow-up post on his story, Timothée Chalamet wrote:

“People underestimate the wear and tear on the body for a fan throughout the playoffs. Self-care is important.”

As a member of one of the most passionate fan bases in the sporting world, Timothée Chalamet has been doing his part in bringing the energy to support his team. With the Knicks leading 1-0 going into Game 2, the support from fans will continue to be vital to New York’s title aspirations.

Mike Brown Praises The Knicks Fan Base

The New York Knicks’ fan base has been one of the most active ones in this year’s playoffs. From creating a hostile environment for away teams at home to crowding arenas on the road to provide a familiar atmosphere for their team, the support from the fans has been paramount to New York’s success.

During his recent media availability, Knicks head coach Mike Brown was asked about the impact that constant fan support has on the team’s performance in the postseason. To this, he responded:

“It’s huge. During these games against these teams, especially on the road, you want to find places where you can get energy or a little boost of energy at any given time.”

“To have the type of fans that we do, who not only bring the energy in the city of New York, on the streets, at MSG, but to have them come and take over a town, take over a hotel, take over an arena; to hear them chant ‘Let’s Go Knicks,’ or Jalen shooting a free throw, ‘MVP,’ that gives you a boost knowing that you’ve got some people here supporting you at a pretty high level.”

The commitment displayed by the fans in the team and the Knicks’ exceptional performances in the playoffs are almost symbiotic, as one feeds the other.

While the pandemonium that follows Knicks fans in New York may not be justifiable, their energy is certainly infectious. Now, with New York putting the pressure on San Antonio early in the series, fans have even more reason to be hyped going into Game 2 on Friday night.