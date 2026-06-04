Stephen Curry Plans Meeting With LeBron James As Warriors Pursuit Heats Up

LeBron James’ decision is one of the biggest storylines of the summer, and it’s anyone’s guess which direction he’ll go. At 41, with nothing left to prove, he could just as easily retire as extend his career for several years to come.

Regardless of his final destination, James will have the power to pick his own destiny, and he won’t take it lightly. In fact, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, LeBron will meet with his former rival, Stephen Curry, this summer to discuss a potential partnership in Golden State.

“League sources telling us at ClutchPoints that the Warriors are very much open to pursuing LeBron James and they plan to do so this offseason in free agency,” reported ClutchPoints. “LeBron James, at the end of his career, could still contribute at a high level; we saw that in the playoffs. Pairing him with Stephen Curry is going to be something that the Warriors look to pursue over the next few weeks… It seemed very doubtful, it seemed a low percentage, now it’s kind of questionable. Now there’s going to be some legs to this… That same source told us that Steph is planning on meeting and talking with LeBron about potentially joining the Warriors over the course of the next few weeks, leading up to free agency.”

The Warriors have a lot of history with LeBron. At the peak of their dynasty, Steph matched up against the King in four straight Finals, going 1-3. For years, LeBron and Steph were considered the dual faces of the game, and they stood as each other’s greatest obstacles to glory.

But now, as both players hit their twilight years, the prospect of teaming up has become increasingly likely. For Steph, who turned 38 in March, he needs a true co-star to alleviate scoring pressure and bring a spark to the offense. Even at this stage of his career, LeBron would more than suffice after coming off the 2025-26 season with averages of 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting from the field and 39.3% shooting from three.

Together, the veteran duo could set aside their past and work together to bring one last title to San Francisco. The Warriors would be an older team, but rich with talent and leadership to take them to the next level. For LeBron, it would be a chance for that storybook ending without leaving California to make it happen.

If not the Warriors, teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers or Los Angeles Clippers could be viable options, but none would generate the same buzz or excitement. In the end, among potential LeBron destinations, the Warriors are arguably the most interesting option, given their prestige, recent past, and the potential for great on-court success.

As for what Curry might say to recruit him, nobody can know for sure right now. As friends and competitors with deep respect for each other, they’ve probably already discussed joining forces, but their next conversations could have major implications for the NBA’s balance of power.