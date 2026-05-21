Lakers Could Face Major LeBron James Decision If Free Agency Drags Out

NBA legend LeBron James will be one of the biggest stories of the summer. At 41, as an unrestricted free agent for the fourth time, LeBron’s career has never been more uncertain, and he has no plans to rush the process. Over the next few weeks, and possibly months, he will be considering all options for the next chapter of his career, including a potential return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, if LeBron (four-time champion) leaves the Lakers guessing for too long, they may be forced to renounce his rights altogether, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. It would not be an act of disrespect from the Lakers, but if James doesn’t make a decision by early July, it would leave them with a $58 million cap hold heading into free agency.

“He could wait until September and announce he wants to play,” said Windhorst on NBA Today. “But if he wants to sign with the Lakers for any significant amount of money, he’s probably gonna have to make up his mind by mid to late June, because that is what his cap hold is [$58 M], and that number sits on the Lakers’ books until something happens. Maybe he signs for $58 million, maybe for $28 million, maybe for $10 million. Or, if the Lakers don’t get a clear answer from LeBron by July 1st, they may have to renounce his rights. I would be stunned if that happened, but there is a little bit more of an urgency.”

Nobody is expecting the Lakers to renounce LeBron, but it remains a possibility this summer. With so much to think about, James will need time to make his decision, and we know that even he is unsure what to do next. As long as he makes a choice within the next few weeks, it won’t be a problem for the Lakers, but anything past June would severely cripple their financial flexibility. While he’d come off the books eventually, it may not come until after key free agents are off the board.

Given that the Lakers are determined to build a contender around Slovenian star Luka Doncic, that’s a scenario they just can’t accept. With $54-$84 million in cap space, there is an opportunity to revamp the roster that demands maximum flexibility. Even if they don’t sign a star, the Lakers could still use the money to recruit top-end role players and finally upgrade the supporting cast with lob threats and two-way wing players. So, having $58 million tied up on LeBron James, without knowing if he’ll return, is a risk the Lakers would be crazy to take.

What this means for LeBron is that he’ll have to think harder about his big decision. If he wants to return to the Lakers, which remains a viable option, he’ll have to let them know before the end of June. Anything beyond that would further limit what the team can do regarding roster adjustments and player movement in the 2026 offseason.

Ultimately, this is uncharted ground for LeBron James. As he nears the end of his storied career, he’s having to consider things that he never did before. Specifically, it’s the timing of his next move that will be so important. A quick decision would surely make things easier for the Lakers, but LeBron is going to go at his own pace, just like he always does.