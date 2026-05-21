Jeff Teague Says Victor Wembanyama Will Never Reach Kevin Durant’s Peak

In his first-ever NBA playoff run, Victor Wembanyama is showing the world that he’s ready to take up the mantle as the face of modern basketball. As the star of the show in the first two rounds, he is leading the San Antonio Spurs to prosperity all while setting a new standard for greatness at the center position.

Even so, not everyone is convinced that the 7’4″ big man is on a GOAT trajectory. Former NBA point guard Jeff Teague is one of those people, and he’s urging folks to calm down on the hype for Wemby. Specifically, he noted that the Spurs star is nowhere near Kevin Durant’s level.

“I’m gonna keep it real: I love Wemby because we ain’t never seen anything like him, but he’s not f**king with KD,” Teague said. “It’s not even possible. Defensively, he’s gonna be the greatest defender we’ve ever seen … so let’s just stop there.”

When it comes to physical characteristics and playstyle, Victor and Durant have a lot in common. Both are lanky, seven-foot superstars who can put the ball on the floor and score in every area of the court. Both are known for their relentless competitive spirit and an unmatched drive to win in the NBA. Still, there are levels to this, and Wemby has so much to prove before he can truly be considered with the likes of Durant.

Over 17 years in the NBA, Durant is a 16x All-Star, four-time scoring leader, two-time champion, and two-time Finals MVP. In 2025-26, in 78 games for the Rockets, he averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.0% shooting, maintaining his usual playing standards well into his late 30s (turns 38 in September). To this day, he has a legacy as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history.

Wembanyama still has a long way to go before his resume can hold up against Durant’s, but he’s on the right track so far. He’s only in his third season in the NBA, and is already a two-time All-Star with career averages of 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game on 51.2% shooting from the field and 34.9% shooting from three. This year, he made history as the NBA’s youngest-ever Defensive Player of the Year, as well as being its first unanimous winner. He came third in MVP voting, behind Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Arguably, Victor’s most impressive feat this season is leading the Spurs to the Western Conference Finals. As a young team with minimal playoff experience, nobody expected them to succeed this quickly. Nevertheless, through Victor’s strong leadership, they are exceeding all expectations.

As for comparisons to Durant, Victor isn’t here for that. Despite the similarities and Wemby’s respect for the legend, he’s going to play his own game as he learns what it takes to win at the highest levels. In the end, his hope is to forge his own identity and build a legacy of success that goes beyond what anyone else has accomplished. It won’t be easy by any stretch, but if he keeps going at his current pace, it won’t be long before critics like Teague start to embrace Victor’s rise to power.