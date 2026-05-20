Doctor Gives Potential Timelines For Dylan Harper’s Return As Spurs Suffer Major Injury Blow In Game 2

Doctor gives estimated timelines for Dylan Harper's injury based on the gravity of his hamstring issue he suffered against the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the first quarter of game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the first quarter of game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Things went from bad to worse for the Spurs in Game 2 against the Thunder. First, their starting point guard, De’Aaron Fox, was ruled out of his anticipated return from a right-ankle injury.

They have now also lost Dylan Harper, their replacement for the starting point guard, to an apparent right hamstring injury as they lost 113-122 to the defending champions.

Harper collided with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander underneath the basket midway through the third quarter and headed back to the locker room. Consequently, he was ruled out from returning to action as his night ended with 12 points, three assists, and two rebounds while going 5-10 from the floor (50.0 FG%).

Dr. Evan Jeffries, a sports injury expert who claims to be the NBA’s injury insider, saw this injury and gave his initial opinion on it, based solely on the video.

“Dylan Harper left tonight’s game after grabbing his right hamstring. The concern would be for a strain. Typical healing time for tightness: day to day, Grade I: 1-2 weeks, and Grade II: 3-6 weeks,” wrote Dr. Jeffries on X.

 

Following the game, Mitch Johnson did not have an official update on Dylan Harper’s status. But he spoke about how the Spurs dealt with the pressure of Harper and Fox’s absence down the stretch tonight.

“I have not had an update. I just know he took an awkward landing, and I just heard he wasn’t coming back, but I don’t have an update yet,” said Johnson initially.

“A ton. Ofcourse this team is as good as anybody in terms of turning you over, so when you’re down some of your primary creators and initiators, then it adds an extra bit of strain in terms of who to play, what to run, etc. So we’ll have to figure that out and be sharper in that area because it’s tough when you’re fully loaded against these guys. 27 points off turnovers is not a winning formula,” Johnson admitted.

The 20-year-old rookie tried to come back to action, but the Spurs’ medical staff asked him to head back. If Harper misses multiple games due to this injury, the Spurs may not have any conventional point guard available.

 

Moreover, this will add to the pressure on Stephon Castle’s shoulders, who already had nine turnovers tonight as he took over as the primary ball-handler for the Spurs in both players’ absence.

This is a major blow for the Spurs as they already were playing with their usual starting point guard, De’Aaron Fox. Harper excelled in Game 1, and some argued that once Fox is healthy, it will be a very tough decision for the Spurs’ coaching staff on who to start. But unfortunately, they have now gone from a good problem, like excessive good players, to a bigger bad problem on their hands.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 13, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) walks off the court during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama’s Monster Double-Double Can’t Prevent Game 2 Loss
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