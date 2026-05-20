Doctor Gives Potential Timelines For Dylan Harper’s Return As Spurs Suffer Major Injury Blow In Game 2

Things went from bad to worse for the Spurs in Game 2 against the Thunder. First, their starting point guard, De’Aaron Fox, was ruled out of his anticipated return from a right-ankle injury.

They have now also lost Dylan Harper, their replacement for the starting point guard, to an apparent right hamstring injury as they lost 113-122 to the defending champions.

Harper collided with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander underneath the basket midway through the third quarter and headed back to the locker room. Consequently, he was ruled out from returning to action as his night ended with 12 points, three assists, and two rebounds while going 5-10 from the floor (50.0 FG%).

Dr. Evan Jeffries, a sports injury expert who claims to be the NBA’s injury insider, saw this injury and gave his initial opinion on it, based solely on the video.

“Dylan Harper left tonight’s game after grabbing his right hamstring. The concern would be for a strain. Typical healing time for tightness: day to day, Grade I: 1-2 weeks, and Grade II: 3-6 weeks,” wrote Dr. Jeffries on X.

Dylan Harper left tonight’s game after grabbing his right “hamstring” The concern would be for a strain. Typical healing time Tightness: day to day

Grade I: 1-2 weeks

Grade II: 3-6 weeks pic.twitter.com/iT6J2iNhsn — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) May 21, 2026

Following the game, Mitch Johnson did not have an official update on Dylan Harper’s status. But he spoke about how the Spurs dealt with the pressure of Harper and Fox’s absence down the stretch tonight.

“I have not had an update. I just know he took an awkward landing, and I just heard he wasn’t coming back, but I don’t have an update yet,” said Johnson initially.

“A ton. Ofcourse this team is as good as anybody in terms of turning you over, so when you’re down some of your primary creators and initiators, then it adds an extra bit of strain in terms of who to play, what to run, etc. So we’ll have to figure that out and be sharper in that area because it’s tough when you’re fully loaded against these guys. 27 points off turnovers is not a winning formula,” Johnson admitted.

The 20-year-old rookie tried to come back to action, but the Spurs’ medical staff asked him to head back. If Harper misses multiple games due to this injury, the Spurs may not have any conventional point guard available.

Dylan Harper tried to RETURN to the game but was SENT BACK to the locker room by Spurs Staff#NBA #Spurs #PorVida #Thunder #ThunderUppic.twitter.com/FZk599XIhd — Dom (@ZeroChillSports) May 21, 2026

Moreover, this will add to the pressure on Stephon Castle’s shoulders, who already had nine turnovers tonight as he took over as the primary ball-handler for the Spurs in both players’ absence.

This is a major blow for the Spurs as they already were playing with their usual starting point guard, De’Aaron Fox. Harper excelled in Game 1, and some argued that once Fox is healthy, it will be a very tough decision for the Spurs’ coaching staff on who to start. But unfortunately, they have now gone from a good problem, like excessive good players, to a bigger bad problem on their hands.