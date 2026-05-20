Luka Doncic Could Still Play For Slovenia This Summer, Says Father

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic recently announced that he will not be participating in this summer’s FIBA qualifiers for the Slovenian national team. Despite being a yearly tradition for the NBA superstar, he chose to skip the initial activities to spend more time with his daughters, who are caught in the middle of a bitter custody dispute between Doncic and his ex-fiancee, Anamaria Goltes.

But now, according to Doncic’s father, Sasa, he may yet suit up for Slovenia this summer. While Luka will not make the qualifying window in July, there’s a chance that he will be available come August, which is still over two months out.

“He will not be there in July, but August is still a long way off, and there is certainly a possibility that he will join Aleksandar Sekulic’s squad,” Sasa Doncic said. “He will make the decision himself, the club supports him, and does not set any restrictions or conditions for him. If the situation were normal, there would be no question of playing for the national team.”

It’s not for lack of desire that Luka may not be there for his country this summer; he’s dealing with a crisis at home that demands his attention. After splitting with his ex-fiancée, he’s been apart from his daughters for months, who have been with their mother in Europe. While Doncic cannot salvage his relationship with Goltes, he intends to be there for his kids, and the offseason is his best opportunity to do it.

The break also gives him a chance to rest his injured hamstring, which kept him benched for the entire 2026 postseason. While initial scans showed a Grade 2 strain, the Lakers discovered it was actually closer to a Grade 3 tear, complicating matters even further. At least now, Luka has a chance to spend quality time with his kids while giving his body the rest it needs to recover.

The biggest downside for Luka is that it has forced him to sacrifice leading the Slovenian National Team—at least for now. As Sasa hinted, there is a window for Luka to suit up and play for his country later in the summer, if the conditions are right for his involvement. While there is no guarantee that he will play, the mere hope that he might suit up has sparked major buzz in Slovenia, where he has already accomplished so much.

At just 17 years old, he made his debut for Slovenia, showcasing his unstoppable scoring abilities. The next year, at EuroBasket 2017, Doncic (promoted to co-captain) led Slovenia to an undefeated tournament title, earning MVP honors for his efforts. Luka even lit up the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, carrying Slovenia to its first-ever Olympic men’s basketball berth. That’s not to mention his 47-point masterclass against France, the highlight of the 2022 EuroBasket tournament.

This year, if Doncic is able to come back at all for Slovenia, it could drastically increase their chances for success. As one of the best players in the world, he instantly elevates their offense. For Doncic, getting back on the court is a huge opportunity to shake off the rust and get some run-time in before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season. If he can lead his country to victory, after sharing some time with his daughters at home, it might be just what he needs to set up the greatest stretch yet of his career.