Luka Doncic Files Injunction After Reportedly Begging Ex-Fiancee To Bring Daughter With Him To California

As the Lakers hit their peak on the basketball court, Luka Doncic’s family life has also reached a climax, amid the latest reveal by The Daily Mail.

We already know about the incident that got the police involved earlier this year, leading to his fiancée at the time (Anamaria Goltes) opting to head back to Slovenia with their two children. His latest move, however, proves just how desperate he is to stay close to his daughters.

“Los Angeles Lakers point guard Luka Doncic has quietly filed an injunction demanding to see his two young daughters after his ex-fiancée suddenly relocated to Europe with their children,” reported the Daily Mail on Friday. “Doncic later took time away from the court to travel to Slovenia for his daughter’s birth in December, before returning to Los Angeles to complete his first season with the Lakers. Their brief reunion late last year sparked a family rift that is now on track to become a bitter transatlantic custody battle. ​During his visit to Slovenia, Doncic reportedly begged Goltes to allow Gabriela to return to California with him.”

Doncic has been in a very messy and very public split with his former partner, Anamaria Goltes. They already have two kids together, but it didn’t stop her from leaving him behind. Luka has been trying, and failing, to maintain full-time access to his kids, but things got complicated after Goltes filed a petition for child support.

“Doncic was said to have been blindsided by Goltes’ filing a petition seeking child support, which comes six months after he signed a massive $165 million contract extension with the Lakers, according to recent reports.”

We don’t know what initially caused the bad blood between these former lovers, but rumors of an affair between Luka and actress Madelyn Cline have been running for months now. If there’s any truth to those claims, it could explain why there seems to be so much resentment between the pair.

Either way, Luka’s concern isn’t with reconciling with his ex. Instead, he’s worried about his kids and the prospect of only seeing them a few weeks out of the year. As it stands, he has only seen them for a few days since December, and it’s something he’s fighting to change.

With the situation growing increasingly unstable at home, it’s a miracle that Luka has managed to stay focused on the court. Somehow, he’s playing some of the best basketball of his career right now, with averages of 33.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.5% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three.

Whatever comes next for Doncic, he’s not going to take this battle lightly. When it comes to his daughters, he’ll do anything to keep them close, even if it means taking their mother to court. It’s up to the judges’ hands now, but it’s safe to say that this situation is far from over for Luka or anyone involved. The best he can hope for now is a speedy resolution that includes easy access to his kids.