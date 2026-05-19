Magic Johnson’s Statement After Thunder vs. Spurs Game 1 Should Worry Lakers And Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson's words after watching Game 1 between the Spurs and Thunder show how far behind LA is in terms of NBA title contenders.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
ESPN analyst Magic Johnson before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were multiple levels behind the OKC Thunder in their second-round matchup in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, with the Thunder sweeping LA en route to the Western Conference Finals. While the Lakers were without Luka Doncic, it’s hard to say that Doncic’s presence alone could have changed the outcome of the series with OKC’s status as reigning champions and No. 1 seed this season.

The Thunder fell to their first loss of the postseason on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs in a 125-111 2OT thriller. The game is being called one of the best of the 2026 Playoffs so far, as Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs picked up their fifth win (regular season included) over the title favorites this season.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson was watching the game and shared a realization for all Western Conference teams, including the Lakers, about their chances of success in a conference with San Antonio and OKC.

“I hate to break the news to the rest of the Western Conference, but they may not have a chance to win the Western Conference Finals for the next 5-7 years. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are just that good! They are talented, deep, athletic, and both teams are well coached.”

The Spurs-Thunder Western Conference Finals matchup is the first time two teams with 60+ wins have met in the Playoffs since the 1996 NBA Finals. The closest Western team to these two was the Denver Nuggets, who were eight wins behind the No. 2 seed Spurs. But the Spurs’ superiority in head-to-head matchups all season proved to translate to the Playoffs with this strong win to open the series.

The Lakers are heading into a major offseason where they’re expected to reshape the roster around Luka Doncic. While Doncic is a player with the same caliber of talent as Wembanyama or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Lakers’ roster is miles away from what the Spurs and OKC have put together around their franchise superstars.

One summer isn’t enough for the Lakers to put a meaningful contender around Doncic and become a team that’s capable of beating either of the 2026 Western Conference Finalists in a series over the next few seasons. Both the Spurs and Thunder are young teams, while the Lakers have to deal with potentially giving Austin Reaves a max contract extension and losing LeBron James to free agency. Managing that and adding pieces to the roster for next season will be a significant challenge.

The Lakers don’t have the best track record of building around their franchise star, as LeBron’s experience over eight seasons with the franchise tells us. Outside the 2019-20 season, the Lakers were never in a position where they were realistic championship contenders. Unless Rob Pelinka can replicate that magic in the 2026 offseason, the Lakers will remain a step behind the Spurs and Thunder.

Doncic, as a talent, might be able to lead a team to a Playoff series upset win over a major favorite, as he’s done repeatedly over his career, but the Lakers need to give him the pieces that put him in a position where he can do that.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Michael Jordan FaceTimes Former High School Coordinator In Hospice Care After Her Final Wish To Hug Him Michael Jordan FaceTimes Former High School Coordinator In Hospice Care After Her Final Wish To Hug Him
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like