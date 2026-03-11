Lakers Have “No Fear” Of Losing Austin Reaves As They Prepare To Offer $240 Million Contract

Austin Reaves likely to return to the Lakers this summer on a new, maximum contract.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Nov 10, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

LeBron James isn’t the only Lakers star headed for free agency this summer. With Austin Reaves expected to opt out of his $14.8 million player option, he’s also coming off the books to negotiate a brand new contract. While Reaves will be pursued heavily, Lakers Daily described the team as unworried about the prospect of losing him this offseason.

“The Los Angeles Lakers plan to offer Austin Reaves a five-year, $240 million contract this offseason once unrestricted free agency begins,” reported Lakers Daily. “Reaves will decline his player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, sources said. The Lakers have “no fear” of losing the talented undrafted guard, who wants to spend his entire career with the Purple and Gold.”

In the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade, the Lakers have shifted away from LeBron James, and it could open up a lot of space if he doesn’t re-sign. But with Luka Doncic in tow, they need a reliable star to help carry the load, and Reaves is the only one they can trust right now.

At 27-years-old, he’s just entering his prime after five seasons in Los Angeles. Initially, he went undrafted in 2021 before he earned a place on the Lakers in a minor role. Over the years, he’s slowly proved himself more and more, until he reached the point of star status.

Now, Reaves is considered one of the team’s most essential players and a crucial piece next to Luka Doncic. At 6’5″ and 197 pounds, he’s an elite and versatile shooting guard who can score in isolation and off the dribble while also setting up his teammates. In 39 games this season, he’s averaging 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.5% shooting and 37.5% shooting from three.

While Austin has made it clear that he wants to stay in Los Angeles, he outplayed his contract a long time ago. He’s overdue for a massive pay raise, and he’s not going to settle for anything less than what he deserves. Fortunately for him, the Lakers plan to deliver a $240 million payday to secure a partnership that will last for many more years to come.

As one of the most potent shooters in the NBA, Reaves knows his worth, and the Lakers know they need to keep him around to preserve their position as a contender in the West. What comes next is the hardest part of all: building a strong supporting cast to ensure that Reaves and Doncic don’t have to carry the burden alone.

Nico Martinez
