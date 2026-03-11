Former NBA Champion Quinn Cook Lost Two Overseas Jobs Due To USA’s Diplomatic Tensions

Two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook has reportedly lost two contracts overseas due to the United States’ diplomatic relations.

Just last night, Quinn Cook was informed that he had lost a contract in Rwanda after his team, Armée Patriotique Rwandaise Basketball Club (APR BBC), reportedly opted not to play in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) due to the diplomatic tensions between the United States and Rwanda.

Similarly, in early January, Cook also agreed to terms to play with Esteghlal BC of the Iranian Basketball Super League, but he opted not to go because of the fear of a war between the United States and Iran that is now taking place.

In an interview with ESPN’s NBA insider, Marc J. Spears, the former Warriors player opened up on the tough experience he’s had building a basketball career overseas.

“My whole life, until now, I’ve never had basketball stop for political things that happened in the world,” Cook said. “It’s a first for me, but it opens your eyes that there is more to life than just basketball. People who depend on basketball for happiness and a job, you have to understand that there are bigger things in life.”

“Obviously, I’m a basketball player first. That’s my main job. It’s opened my eyes to get into some other things, so when I stop playing in five or six years, I will have the red carpet rolled out to the next things I want to do.”

The U.S. imposed visa restrictions on “several senior Rwandan officials for fueling instability” in eastern Congo earlier this month.

APR BBC qualified for the 2026 BAL season as the Rwandan league champion. They were set to play against Libya Al Ahly Ly in the BAL opener in Kalahari Conference play on March 27 in South Africa.

In light of the aforementioned restrictions, APR BBC decided to pull out of the BAL, and Cook lost another chance to play overseas.

“I was all sad and mopey yesterday when I found out I wasn’t going,” Cook said. “It’s been hard to get me overseas. So, when I finally commit to something and work myself into doing it and finally rationalize that I’m going to be gone for a month or two months, I’m ready to go. And then, you can’t go. Not again. But it’s all right. Keep working.”

“I have never been to Africa,” Cook said. “I was excited about checking it out. I also planned on going with my mom and sister. Rwanda was a spot we were supposed to hit, but now I will have to wait and see. Everything happens for a reason, but I hope BAL teams see I’m available and I’m open to play for another team.”

“I had a deal in Iran, but obviously, stuff happened with the government after a back and forth that Iran and America had been having,” Cook further added. “So I didn’t feel safe to go. I didn’t end up going, and then I got the deal with the BAL. … I didn’t really understand the politics, but now I’m paying attention because it’s really affecting my livelihood.”

“I’m trying to figure this basketball stuff out overseas,” Cook said. “It’s not as easy as the NBA. It’s been tough trying to find a permanent home. I’ve been bouncing around a little bit.”

Cook averaged 6.4 points and 1.6 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the three-point line in 188 NBA games with five different teams.

During the five years he spent in the NBA, Cook won two championships (2018 with the Warriors and 2020 with the Lakers). He left the league in 2021 and has been trying to build a basketball career overseas since then.

The Trump administration’s actions are biting not only the Middle East but also the livelihoods of Americans looking to build a career abroad. I hope that another team gives Cook the opportunity, as he hasn’t played a professional game since April 2025.

As much as we wish that politics and sports steer clear of each other, at the end of the day, the domino effect of even the threat of a war can clearly ruin lives.