Jalen Brunson Open To Playing For The Jamaican National Team With 3 More NBA Stars

While playing with the idea of being a representative for a country at the Olympics, Jalen Brunson appeared open to the idea of playing for Jamaica's national team.

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson is widely regarded as one of the best point guards in the NBA, if not one of the best players in the league. As an elite talent, Brunson even had the opportunity to represent his home country at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Unfortunately, he was left off the 2024 Olympics roster.

In the two years since, Jalen Brunson has grown in stature as a superstar, improving his chances of earning a spot on the USA national team for the 2028 Olympics. However, on a recent episode of “The Roommates Show,” Brunson was open to representing Jamaica at the grand event.

Hart: “You know I’m part German? I might try to get my German citizenship to play for the national team.”

Alvarado: “What are you [Brunson] going to do? You’re going to let him play for Germany?”

Brunson“If he wants to, yeah.”

Alvarado“Do you play for the USA?”

Brunson: “I don’t know. I could play somewhere else.”

Hart“You can play with Jamaica.”

Although a mild disagreement broke out over the criteria for Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson to represent other nations, co-host Matt Hillman noted that Brunson wouldn’t be eligible due to citizenship issues.

Hart: “They’ll get it for him if he wants to play.”

Alvarado“Yeah, they would do anything to get him to play in that jersey. You [Brunson] think that would be good if you play?”

Brunson: “Yeah, I think it’d be alright.”

With a 41-25 record, the New York Knicks have emerged as a genuine title contender in the East, and Jalen Brunson’s performance has been a major factor behind this development. Given that the offense runs through him, the superstar has been the most vital cog in the Knicks’ system.

By virtue of this, Brunson is averaging a team-high 26.2 points to go with 3.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range.

Even though players like Stephen Curry are vying for a roster spot in the 2028 Olympics, Brunson may have a better chance of securing his place if he can maintain this level of production. However, joining the Jamaican side could prove to be equally intriguing.

The Jamaican men’s basketball team has seen a major influx of talent over the past two seasons. While they already featured NBA players like Nick Richards and Josh Minott, star-caliber players such as Norman Powell, Ausar Thompson, and Amen Thompson may also represent the country moving forward.

Aside from these three, reports suggest that the Jamaican national team has been attempting to recruit players such as Isaiah Stewart, Devin Vassell, and even Scottie Barnes. All things considered, if they can succeed, the Jamaican team could become a threat to the top teams.

Hence, even though citizenship issues may prevent Jalen Brunson from representing the nation at the moment, it will be intriguing to see whether the Knicks’ superstar will pull the trigger on such a move.

